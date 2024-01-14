On the announcement of the new series, Fellowes said: "I’m so proud of everything this dedicated team accomplished with the original Belgravia series. I cannot wait for the world to return to Belgravia for this new iteration, expertly crafted by Helen Edmundson.

"Old and new fans alike will be swept off their feet with an emotionally engaging story, memorable characters, and brilliant production and costume design."

As the series has been developed by Carnival Films for MGM+, fans are naturally going to be wondering whether the series will be airing in the UK. Read on to find out.

Can you watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter in the UK?

Alice Eve as Susan Trenchard in Belgravia: The Next Chapter. MGM

For now, the answer is sadly no. There has not been any confirmation as to if, how and when UK viewers will be able to watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter.

Of course, the news will be disappointing for fans on this side of the pond but we'll be sure to update this page as and when streaming plans are confirmed.

The series premieres on Sunday 14th January at 9pm ET/PT on MGM+, with episodes airing every Sunday on the streamer. There will be eight episodes in total in the series.

The original Belgravia series was available to watch on ITV1 in the UK when it originally aired in 2020, so it's very likely that the broadcaster could be the place to find the sequel but as mentioned, we'll have to wait and see.

What is Belgravia: The Next Chapter about?

Set 30 years after the original series, the new series has an entirely new cast and will once again explore London's high society.

The synopsis, as per Deadline, reads: "The series tells the love story of Frederick Trenchard, who has grown up as the third Lord Trenchard, and his new love interest, Clara Dunn, who is a newcomer to London society.

"Unaware that his birth was the product of an affair between his mother Susan and the scoundrel John Bellasis, a troubled childhood has left Frederick deeply insecure, which challenges his courtship of and marriage to Clara."

Who stars in Belgravia: The Next Chapter?

The cast of the new series is different from the original Belgravia series and boasts the likes of Harriet Slater (Pennyworth), Ben Wainwright (World on Fire), Edward Bluemel (A Discovery of Witches) and Claude Perron (WorkinGirls), plus more.

While there's plenty of new faces joining the new Belgravia series, Alice Eve's Susan Trenchard and Richard Goulding's Oliver Trenchard do make a return from the original series.

The cast for Belgravia: The Next Chapter is as follows:

Harriet Slater as Clara Dunn/Clara Trenchard

Ben Wainwright as Frederick Trenchard

Edward Bluemel as Dr Stephen Ellerby

Toby Regbo as Reverend James Trenchard

Hannah Onslow as Emily Dunn

Sophie Thompson as Mrs Dunn

Claude Perron as Marquise D'Étagnac

Sophie Winkleman as Duchess of Rochester

Elaine Cassidy as Davison

Alice Eve as Susan Trenchard

Richard Goulding as Oliver Trenchard

Is there a trailer for Belgravia: The Next Chapter

A first look of the new series and date announcement was confirmed earlier this month, which you can watch below:

Belgravia: The Next Chapter premieres on Sunday 14th January in the USA. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

