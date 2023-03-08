Set 30 years after its predecessor, the new show will have an entirely refreshed cast including Harriet Slater (Pennyworth), Ben Wainwright (World on Fire), Edward Bluemel (A Discovery of Witches), Claude Perron (WorkinGirls), and Elaine Cassidy (Intruder).

The cast has been revealed for upcoming period drama Belgravia: The Next Chapter – a sequel to Julian Fellowes's earlier series which aired in 2020.

Meanwhile, Toby Regbo (The Last Kingdom), Hannah Onslow (This is Going to Hurt), Sophie Thompson (EastEnders), and Sophie Winkleman (Two and a Half Men) will all have recurring roles in the eight-parter, according to Deadline.

Fellowes has passed on writing duties to playwright and screenwriter Helen Edmundson, and the series will this time follow the love story between Frederick Trenchard (Wainwright) – the third Lord Trenchard – and Clara Dunn (Slater), a newcomer to London society.

Filming on the series is currently underway, with a release date expected this coming winter.

The first season of Belgravia was adapted by Fellowes from his own novel of the same name and featured an all-star cast that included Tamsin Greig, Philip Glenister, Tom Wilkinson, Harriet Walter, and Ella Purnell.

The series explored the long shadow cast by events on the night of the Duchess of Richmond's ball for the Duke of Wellington in 1815 – two days before the Battle of Waterloo – the effects of which were still being felt some 26 years later.

Belgravia: The Next Chapter is expected to debut in 2023. Belgravia is currently available to watch on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

