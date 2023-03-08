While Steven Moffat recently had a rather cryptic answer as to whether he'll return as a writer under returning showrunner Russell T Davies, Chibnall was far more unequivocal.

Former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has ruled out the idea of him returning to the show in any capacity after his five years at the helm.

"Oh my God, I’ve only just finished!" he told RadioTimes.com. "I’ve been across 31 episodes for the last five years of my life. I’ve just gone out, finished it last October. There’s no prospect of that whatsoever."

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who BBC/Bad Wolf

In the meantime, Chibnall is loving life as a fan after he and Jodie Whittaker, who played the Thirteenth Doctor, both stepped down after the epic special The Power of the Doctor.

"It's Russell's now, I'm so happy to be a viewer. I cannot wait to see David [Tennant], I cannot wait to see Ncuti [Gatwa], the most amazing casting."

Chibnall and Whittaker always had a pact to leave after three seasons. When news of their departure was announced, he said: "Jodie and I made a 'three series and out' pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys."

While Chibnall won't be returning, Moffat didn't quite rule out the prospect of his return.

"It would be career madness, even by my standards, to go back in a junior capacity to a show I used to run," he previously told RadioTimes.com. "I’d have to be insane to do that..."

Davies will be at the helm of the show once again after rebooting it in 2005, with David Tennant and Catherine Tate starring in the 60th anniversary specials, which are set to air in November.

Afterwards, Gatwa will take over the keys to the TARDIS with companion Millie Gibson (playing Ruby Sunday) by his side.

