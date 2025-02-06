Although this is the first time the series has been officially broadcast in the UK, a DVD boxset of the show has been available since September 2024, and indeed it's still possible to buy the set on Amazon for the price of £28.99.

A follow up to the 2020 Julian Fellowes-penned drama Belgravia, the series is written by Helen Edmundson (Dalgliesh) and is set in 1871, three decades after the events of the original series.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It tells the love story of Frederick Trenchard – who has grown up as the third Lord Glanville – and his new love interest Clara Dunn who is a newcomer to London society, with the lead roles played by Benjamin Wainwright (Gangs of London) and Harriet Slater (Pennyworth).

The official synopsis teases: "A romantic courtship and proposal follow, and Clara is swept off her feet. But there are hidden depths to Frederick; he carries trauma from his childhood, following years of emotional neglect and resentment from his father, who favoured the younger son, James.

"Clara is highly perceptive, quickly realising there is trauma at the heart of Frederick’s guarded manner. She grows convinced that by fixing Frederick’s relationship with his estranged brother she can also restore his happiness."

Read more:

It continues: "In the midst of her plans she starts to develop an unlikely friendship with the charming Dr Ellerby and is drawn into his bohemian world. Excited by the passionate way they live, Clara begins to question her place in the world.

"Clara and Frederick must chart a course through the rumours which threaten them, and confront long-buried secrets as they search for lasting happiness."

In addition to Wainwright and Slater, the cast also includes Edward Bluemel (A Discovery of Witches), Claude Perron (WorkinGirls), Toby Regbo (The Last Kingdom), Hannah Onslow (This Is Going to Hurt), Sophie Thompson (Coronation Street) and Sophie Winkleman (Sanditon).

Meanwhile, Alice Eve's Susan Trenchard and Richard Goulding's Oliver Trenchard make a return from the original series.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.