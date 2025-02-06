Belgravia: The Next Chapter changes release date as series finally comes to UK
The period drama first aired across the Atlantic more than a year ago.
It's been more than a year since Belgravia: The Next Chapter arrived across the Atlantic – and now we finally know when UK viewers will be able to watch the period drama sequel series.
ITV has confirmed that all eight episodes of the show will arrive exclusively on ITVX on Sunday 9th March, so there's little over a month more to wait. Previously, it had been revealed that the show would be landing on the platform on Sunday 23rd February – but that has now been delayed by a further two weeks.
Although this is the first time the series has been officially broadcast in the UK, a DVD boxset of the show has been available since September 2024, and indeed it's still possible to buy the set on Amazon for the price of £28.99.
A follow up to the 2020 Julian Fellowes-penned drama Belgravia, the series is written by Helen Edmundson (Dalgliesh) and is set in 1871, three decades after the events of the original series.
It tells the love story of Frederick Trenchard – who has grown up as the third Lord Glanville – and his new love interest Clara Dunn who is a newcomer to London society, with the lead roles played by Benjamin Wainwright (Gangs of London) and Harriet Slater (Pennyworth).
The official synopsis teases: "A romantic courtship and proposal follow, and Clara is swept off her feet. But there are hidden depths to Frederick; he carries trauma from his childhood, following years of emotional neglect and resentment from his father, who favoured the younger son, James.
"Clara is highly perceptive, quickly realising there is trauma at the heart of Frederick’s guarded manner. She grows convinced that by fixing Frederick’s relationship with his estranged brother she can also restore his happiness."
It continues: "In the midst of her plans she starts to develop an unlikely friendship with the charming Dr Ellerby and is drawn into his bohemian world. Excited by the passionate way they live, Clara begins to question her place in the world.
"Clara and Frederick must chart a course through the rumours which threaten them, and confront long-buried secrets as they search for lasting happiness."
In addition to Wainwright and Slater, the cast also includes Edward Bluemel (A Discovery of Witches), Claude Perron (WorkinGirls), Toby Regbo (The Last Kingdom), Hannah Onslow (This Is Going to Hurt), Sophie Thompson (Coronation Street) and Sophie Winkleman (Sanditon).
Meanwhile, Alice Eve's Susan Trenchard and Richard Goulding's Oliver Trenchard make a return from the original series.
