This news comes despite director Philip Barantini previously saying he would "love to do another series" and that he was sure "everyone involved would, because there’s so much to explore in that world".

"It’s an ever-evolving, changing thing – people come and go, menus change," he explained. "There’s always scope to change things around and I would love to explore the characters more. I don’t want to completely tie everything up in a bow, because that’s not what I’m about, but... it would be lovely."

Meanwhile, when the first season was released, star Izuka Hoyle told RadioTimes.com exclusively that while she would be interested in a return, "with each time you do this, if season 1 is received as well as the film is, there is that added bit of pressure".

Boiling Point. BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited/Alex Telfer/Kevin Baker

She continued: "Obviously, if you’re asked back, your part and your time there is only ever going to increase, and then you have that fear and that imposter syndrome, which is like, 'Right, third time lucky, this is where they might figure out that we’re all just throwing s**t at the wall and seeing what sticks.' Not that, but far more calculated than that.

"There’d be a lot of fear, but I think it’s in the moments of fear where you choose to be brave where the magic happens. That kind of ritual has always occurred when making Boiling Point, and it’s always paid off. I would, definitely – my knees would quiver, but they wouldn’t buckle."

While a second season of Boiling Point might not be on the cards at this moment in time, Barantini and Graham are re-teaming on new Netflix series Adolescence, which is set for release in March.

Each episode of that show will be filmed as one shot, as the film version of Boiling Point was, and it will follow the father of a boy accused of murdering his schoolmate.

Boiling point is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

