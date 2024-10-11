As seen in the trailer, the series is set to transport viewers to the world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London, with Kirby playing Hezekiah Moscow, a Jamaican man who ends up in London’s East End and meets Doherty's Mary Carr, the leader of a notorious all-female London gang.

As Hezekiah enters the world of illegal boxing, he comes up against Graham's Sugar Goodson, a seasoned and dangerous boxer, and the two find themselves locked in an intense rivalry.

You can watch the violent, intense teaser here.

The show's wider cast includes Francis Lovehall (Criminal Record), Jason Tobin (F9), James Nelson-Joyce (The Gold), Hannah Walters (Boiling Point), Darci Shaw (Brassic), Nadia Albina (Passenger), Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton (The Cleaner) and Caoilfhionn Dunne (Industry).

Also starring are Susan Lynch (Daddy Issues), Daniel Mays (The Long Shadow), Adam Nagaitis (The Responder), Gary Lewis (Vigil), Tom Davis (Wonka) and Robert Glenister (Grace).

Knight previously teased the show when speaking with RadioTimes.com, revealing that the idea for the drama came from Graham.

"He contacted me and said, 'Would you write an hour on this?'" Knight revealed. "I said, 'Alright then.' Then it got picked up and it's all in production now."

Knight also revealed that the series was written during the pandemic, and that it is "more collaborative" than many of his other projects, as he has written the first two scripts with new writers coming in for the other episodes – something he said had been "fantastic".

Graham is also set to reunite with Knight on the Peaky Blinders movie, starring alongside Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth and Barry Keoghan.

A Thousand Blows will stream on Disney Plus in 2024. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.