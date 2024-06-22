In the final episode, viewers finally found out what really happened in Dundair and who took control of the drone which killed members of the military.

Six months on, there hasn't been much said about a potential third season, but in a new episode of the Radio Times Podcast, Jones revealed whether it was on the cards.

Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and Ramsay (Amir El-Masry) in Vigil. World Productions/BBC/Jamie Simpson

"I don't know, maybe I'll have to make a call to my agent," Jones joked.

She continued: "We've done two [seasons], so there has been mention of a three, but as ever it has to be the right story and everyone has to agree that it's the right thing. So, maybe."

Show creator Tom Edge previously echoed Jones's sentiments, noting that there could be another season, but only if there is "something urgent to be said".

Speaking at a Q&A for season 2, Edge said: "I think we never take anything for granted in terms of actors. I mean, these actors are incredible, and they are offered so many jobs, and it's a useful thought to think we have to have a shot at earning their time, their pick, and that is a reasonably high bar.

"So, if we think about doing that, it has to feel like there is something urgent to be said, on both the character level and in terms of the domain that we may intend to unpack those questions. But I will say the world doesn't seem short on turbulence or question marks."

The full episode with Suranne Jones will be out on Tuesday 25th June on the Radio Times Podcast.

Seasons 1-2 of Vigil are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

