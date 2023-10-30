The Radio Times Podcast: Series Five

Every Tuesday, Radio Times Podcast host and our Podcast Editor Kelly-Anne Taylor sits down with a celebrity guest to talk all about their lives through the prism of TV.

Series Five of the Radio Times Podcast launches Tuesday 31st of October, and after a short hiatus, we’re back with more interviews with our star guests from the world of entertainment.

Coming up, Kelly-Anne speaks to the hilarious TV chef Big Zuu, the wonderful comedian Jo Brand, Romesh Ranganathan and everyone’s favourite explorer Bear Grylls!

Episode One: Big Zuu on learning Latin with Boris Johnson, the Strictly-curse and being angry at the BAFTAs (Live 31 October).

To launch Series Five of the Radio Times Podcast, host Kelly-Anne Taylor is joined by the double-Bafta-winning TV chef Big Zuu!

Born Zuhair Hassan to a mother from Sierra Leone and a dad from Lebanon, he grew up on the Mozart Estate in West London. He started cooking at age nine to, as he says, ‘help around the house’ when his mother fell pregnant with his younger brother. It was whilst he was studying to become a social worker at University, that he decided to drop out in pursuit of a full-time music career. After making a name for himself as a Grime MC/Rapper, he turned the heads of TV commissioners when he started posting videos of himself on social media cooking. That landed him his Dave show Big Zuu, Big Eats. In this episode, Big Zuu talks about his love of Strictly, why his mum thought he was possessed by the devil and learning Latin with Boris Johnson.

Episode Two: Jo Brand (Live 7 November)

