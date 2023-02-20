Hosted by Radio Times journalist Kelly-Anne Taylor, join us on the Radio Times sofa every Tuesday for a brand new episode, where we'll be sitting down with celebrity guests to talk all things telly.

The Radio Times Podcast is back and we've got a stellar line-up of star guests for you again this series!

What's the view from their sofa? What do they watch? And who do they watch with? Plus, we'll deep dive into their glittering on-screen careers. The Radio Times Podcast is the updated name for the View From My Sofa podcast series which ran from October 2022 through to Christmas. You can catch up on these episodes here (updated to The Radio Times Podcast: Series Two).

Kicking off our series, we have the inimitable Dame Emma Thompson! Find out who else will be joining us on the sofa in this series below and don't forget to follow the Radio Times Podcasts channel wherever you get your podcasts to make sure you never miss an episode.

Dame Emma Thompson on saying the unsayable, staying grounded and what she's learnt about love (Live 21st February)

Sense and Sensibility, Howards End, Fortunes of War, Nanny McPhee and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande are just a handful of Thompson's notable screen credits - to which there are many. She's a powerhouse - being the only person to win an Oscar for both acting and screenwriting.

In our first episode of this new series, podcast host Kelly-Anne talks to Dame Emma Thompson about women being treated as second-class citizens whilst she studied at Cambridge, handling fame, how to stay grounded and what she has learnt about love.

Next week's episode guest is the star of the hit series Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston (Live 28th February)

Best known for playing Walter White in Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston became a regular on our TVs playing Hal in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. In this episode, he talks to Kelly-Anne about spending his childhood on Hollywood sets, how growing up without money has made him frugal, despite his overwhelming success, and why he consults his wife about every job before he takes it.

