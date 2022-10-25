With a new episode every Tuesday, we'll sit down with a special guest to talk all things TV. Expect exclusive insight into our famous guests’ viewing habits – what shows they binge, what they snack on, what they loathe and who really controls the remote on their sofa!

Welcome to series 1 of View From My Sofa , a brand new weekly podcast hosted by Radio Times journalist, Kelly-Anne Taylor.

This season we’ve got some starry names joining us from their sofas: The Grand Tour’s James May, the genius behind Line of Duty, Jed Mercurio, and the creator of global sensation Bridget Jones, Helen Fielding, plus many more guests to be announced this season. Listen, download and subscribe on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Episode 9: Letitia Wright (Live 29 November)

This week's guest is Letitia Wright - who went from Holby City to Hollywood after landing a leading role in the Black Panther franchise. The south London star's TV credits also include Top Boy, Small Axe and Black Mirror, but it was after breaking into the Marvel franchise that Wright established herself in the top tier on both sides of the Atlantic. In this episode, Letitia joins Kelly-Anne Taylor from LA and talks about the importance of equality on-screen, her new film The Silent Twins, and why she had to ditch her backup plan...

Episode 8: Zara McDermott (Live 22 November)

This week’s guest is the reality TV star turned documentary maker, Zara McDermott. First appearing on our screens in 2018 as a “bombshell” on Love Island – she has since appeared on E4’s Made In Chelsea and hosted her own dating show Love In The Flesh. Zara released a documentary for the BBC on Revenge Porn which unflinchingly investigated the impact of the unauthorised sharing of explicit images and helped change the law in the UK. Since, then she’s made a documentary on Rape Culture and most recently, Disordered Eating. In this episode, Zara talks to Kelly-Anne Taylor about how working in government gave her the confidence to speak her mind, how she handles unpacking her own trauma and her love of Gossip Girl.

Episode 7: Krishnan Guru-Murthy (Live 15 November)

This week's guest is the face of Channel 4 news, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy. In this episode, Krishnan talks to Kelly-Anne about how watching Sky's This England took him back to the anxieties of Covid when his 86-year-old father caught the virus, how his gig on Newsround shaped the journalist he is today - and how he almost starred in a film with Twiggy.

Episode 6: Daniel Radcliffe (Live 8 November)

Our guest on this episode of the View From My Sofa podcast has been a household name for over two decades and he’s only 33. Daniel Radcliffe found overnight global fame on the big screen as the world’s favourite young wizard, Harry Potter – but, contrary to all fears and expectations, he has never looked back.

Since discarding his wand and cloak, Daniel has consistently surprised fans and critics with success in low-budget indie films, TV dramas and comedies – most recently starring in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. In this episode, Daniel talks to Radio Times Journalist Kelly-Anne Taylor about handling fame, learning the ropes from the greatest British cast of all time and deciding to play the accordion.

Episode 5: Helen Fielding (Live 1 November)

On this episode of View from my sofa, our guest is the novelist and screenwriter Helen Fielding - most celebrated as the creator of Bridget Jones. 27 years ago, Fielding wrote an anonymous column in The Independent which followed the daily triumphs and tribulations of a thirty-something singleton who smoked too much, drank too much and obsessed endlessly over unavailable men and her calorie intake. Bridget Jones has become a global sensation - with the column becoming four bestselling books and three hit films.

In this episode, Fielding talks to Radio Times Journalist Kelly-Anne Taylor about growing up in the Industrial North, her early days as a TV journalist, how wanting a swimming pool fuelled her ambitions to become a writer - and reveals that she's hard at work on the next Bridget film

Episode 4: Louis Theroux (Live 25 October)

Our guest on this episode is Louis Theroux – the godfather of the immersive documentary. Over 24 years of programme-making, Louis’ trademark style has remained the same – charming, bookish and, always, direct. In this episode, he talks to Kelly-Anne Taylor about how he wanted to be a sit-com writer, his guilty-secret of watching his own documentaries and why lockdown, and spending more time with his family, has changed his outlook on life.

Episode 3: Stephen Fry (Live 18 October)

In this episode, our guest is the actor, screenwriter, scriptwriter, playwright, author, raconteur, and the latest legend to be inducted into the Radio Times Hall of Fame, the one and only Stephen Fry.

Stephen tells Kelly-Anne Taylor about his lifelong love affair with TV, why – of all the programmes he has made in more than 40 years in television – his BBC documentary exploring bipolar disorder is the show he’s most proud of, how he wishes shows like Heartstopper and It’s A Sin were around when he was younger – and how meeting Hugh Laurie was love at first sight.

Episode 2: Jed Mercurio (Live 11 October)

In this episode, our guest is the king of the TV conspiracy thriller Jed Mercurio – the brains behind Line of Duty, Bodyguard and most recently, Bloodlands starring James Nesbitt.

In this episode, Jed tells Kelly-Anne Taylor about the TV he watched as a young boy growing up in a working-class family in 1970s Staffordshire, why he felt more comfortable flying a plane for the RAF than writing his first script and how his years as a junior doctor gave him his big TV break.

Episode 1: James May (Live 4 October)

Our first guest on the podcast is the one and only James May. Once the Captain Slow of BBC’s Top Gear – James and his two amigos, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, now famously travel the globe for Amazon Prime Video’s The Grand Tour.

In this episode, James tells Kelly-Anne Taylor about the TV he watched as a child, the shows that made him the man he is today and how he uses the pause button on his remote to support his local pub.

Plus, he gives us the real story of life on the road with Hammond and Clarkson – and he reveals how his uncharacteristically reckless driving in the current season of A Grand Tour landed him in a Scandinavian A&E Department.

