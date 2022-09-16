This year, the trio will take on the icy wastes of the Scandinavian Arctic Circle in their brand new special, titled The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are heading out on the road for their next adventure!

It will see the boys behind the wheels of some new cars on their first post-pandemic trip. Along the way, they'll embark on a catastrophe-filled adventure that takes in Cold War submarine bases, frozen lake racetracks, crashes and ski resort chaos.

According to James May, viewers can expect a more "serious" special.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he said: "I can't give too much away but the next one is interesting because it is actually quite heavy on cars. We've got three, very interesting cars in it and quite a lot of stuff. I don't want to put you off by saying this, but it is actually a car show the next one."

So, when does The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick air?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Grand Tour special, including what the trio had to say about the new episode.

The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick release date

The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick launched on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 16th September 2022.

Can I watch The Grand Tour if I don't have Amazon Prime?

The Grand Tour is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video. You'll need to subscribe in order to tune into the new specials.

The subscription is changing to £8.99 per month or £95 a year, but there's still a chance to get Amazon Prime for £7.99.

Where is The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick filmed?

The new special will see James, Richard and Jeremy travelling from the coast of Norway to the Russian Border.

The trio had originally planned to travel to Russia, but this plan was scrapped due to the pandemic.

Asked if he was happy with the change to Scandinavia, Richard said: "Yes, I think it worked out even better, and also, we sort of revelled in the landscape more.

"We know that part of the world, we’ve filmed there before, so to connect those places up was great. Scandinavia is one of those places we’ve returned to many times over the years, like South Africa, Australia, and bits of Germany. Some places that just 'get' us, and always have."

What is going to happen in The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick?

As usual there'll be cars, but we can expect to see the boys going "back to basics" for the new special.

Jeremy said: "We try to mix it up! If we do a light-hearted, fluffy, Grand Tour, the car enthusiasts say, 'It’s not what it used to be,' and if we do a more car-focused version, then the casual viewer says, 'I didn’t understand any of that.'

"But we decided to go fairly hardcore on this one and chose three cars which are extremely popular among car enthusiasts. I mean petrol-heads love them, certainly two of the three cars we had."

And it wouldn't be The Grand Tour, without a crash... only this time it's not Richard's fault.

Speaking of the incident, James explained: "I think I did [brake], but I left it as late as possible because I was trying to win.

"I was getting bored with Clarkson droning on about how his Audi was better, even though he cheated, really, because that’s not a rally car. That is an Audi with some spin off from rallying –i.e., the four-wheel drive and so on –but what he basically turned up with was an executive saloon with a massive engine.

"So I just thought, 'Right, I bet I can go faster than him, even with my little engine.' And in fact, it was a draw in the end, wasn’t it? We both did 97."

The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick trailer

Amazon Prime Video released the first look trailer on Thursday 25th August.

You can watch the clip below:

The Grand Tour presents: A Scandi Flick launched on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 16th September 2022 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

