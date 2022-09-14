Here's your last chance to get Amazon Prime for £7.99

Right now, it's your last chance to subscribe at the old, cheaper price - and we'll be explaining how to save as much as possible.

Amazon Prime Video is about to get more expensive. That's the bad news, but every cloud has a silver lining.

The RadioTimes.com team are big fans of Amazon Prime Video, and part of its appeal is that it's great value. A year of great streaming content for £79 is hard to beat, but Amazon has realised that and the price is about to get a little big higher, going up to £95 per year or £8.99 per month.

The price-hike is coming at the same time as the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is Amazon's most highly-anticipated release to date. Seemingly, the streaming giant is hoping that enough fans will accept the newer, higher price because of interesting, new content.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime video £7.99 per month or £79 per year — or get your 30-day free trial

How to save on Amazon Prime Video

Want to save on a year's Amazon Prime Video? The trick is simple — act fast!

The price increase is set for this Thursday (15th September) so if you subscribe before then, you'll be able to get a month for £7.99 or a year for £79, instead of the new prices of £8.99 and £95 respectively.

Obviously, subscribing for a year will result in a bigger saving, (£16 rather than £1), and you can use the links below to subscribe today.

However, there is one other condition. You'll need to have tried Amazon's free trial beforehand. Because the streaming provider offers a 30-day free trial, the lower price will no longer be on offer by the time your free trial ends if you sign up from scratch today. As a result, the offer is best suited to those who are renewing a subscription, or who have used the free trial but not signed up for an extended subscription.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Will Fletcher as Finrod in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. YouTube/Amazon Studios

As already mentioned, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is Amazon Prime's newest addition that's got everybody talking.

Steve O'Brien gave the new blockbuster series an impressive four star rating for RadioTimes.com, following the series's eye-popping opening episodes. You can check out our full Rings of Power review for more on the show.

Elsewhere, the streaming platform also offers hit series like Clarkson's Farm, the All or Nothing series of sporting documentaries and drama like Outer Range.

There's plenty of varied and exciting content on Amazon Prime Video and it's a great time to sign up, whether it's to get the discounted price or to try Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

