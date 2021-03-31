Best Audible deals and promo codes in March 2021

To say audiobooks are enjoying a boom is the understatement of the decade. While reading books feels like an activity that’s harder and harder to put aside time for, many people are finding that listening to them is far easier. After all an audiobook can be absorbed while you’re driving, or commuting, on your morning jog – or even when you’re doing the washing-up. And right in the middle of this curious renaissance is Audible.

To call it the Netflix of audiobooks is only half the story – it’s certainly becoming just as popular, but you don’t actually need an Audible subscription to download and listen to audiobooks. However, they are far from cheap as standalone items, so if you really want to become a dedicated audiobook consumer, you’re best off paying for one of Audible’s subscription packages.

And one other wise thing to do is take advantage of some of the Audible deals you’ll find out there – read on to find out what’s there right now. Also, if you’re looking for some quality home audio to play your Audible downloads, be sure to check out our best smart speaker and best Alexa speaker round-ups.

How much is Audible normally?

Audible standard membership costs £7.99 a month, which puts it on an exact par with Amazon’s written-word subscription service, Kindle Unlimited. You can find out more in our what is Kindle Unlimited article. But it also offers another three membership tiers. Here is the complete list below:

One-book monthly membership (one credit per month) | £7.99 per month

Two-book monthly membership (two credits per month) | £14.99 per month

12-book annual membership (12 credits per year) | £69.99 per year

24-book annual membership (24 credits per year) | 109.99 per year

To find out more about the particulars, including Audible’s credit-based system, don’t miss our how does Audible work explainer.

How to get a good Audible deal

We’ve put together a few tips to help you get the most out of your Audible membership:

The best books deserve to be shared among friends – and Audible’s titles are no exception. If you and a fellow bookworm both see two audiobooks you’re keen on listening too, you can each download and then share. But make it count: you can only ever download one shared audiobook.

Think carefully about which of the memberships you pick above. While £69.99 fee for an annual membership sounds like a lot of money to part with upfront, that works out as a monthly rate of £5.83. That’s considerably better than the standard £7.99 – count the pennies, save the pounds, right?

But the first thing you should do to find a good Audible deal? Scroll down to see what we’ve listed.

Best Audible memberships deals and audiobook offers

Get 3 months of Audible for 99p via Amazon

Audible is an Amazon-owned company – and if you sign up to an Audible subscription via the retailer’s website, you can currently pick up three whole months for just 99p. So although there’s no free period, that’s still a hefty saving – by our maths, one of £14.99 compared to taking the free-for-a-month approach over at Audible.

Get 3 months half-price at Audible

Just in case you miss the above sale, this offer is also worth looking at – especially if you’re not too sure whether Audible is for you in the long term. A monthly allotted audiobook for just £3.99 is no great investment, we’d say.

Get 1 month of Audible for free

It will probably come as no major surprise to hear that Audible does what pretty much every major subscriber does, and offers a limited-time free membership to draw you in. During that 30-day period, you’ll be able to choose a single audiobook to download and listen to completely free of charge. Just do keep in mind that you’ll need to activate the subscription with your Amazon account – and you’ll be automatically charged for the second month after 30 days.

