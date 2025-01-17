The Empyrean series, especially the first book Fourth Wing, quickly became a BookTok darling after its release in 2023. Its immense popularity, along with other similar series like Sarah J Maas's A Court of Thorns and Roses, has firmly cemented 'romantasy' as one of the most popular genres of this decade.

It's an exciting time to be a Rebecca Yarros fan, as Onyx Storm, the third instalment of the Empyrean series, is set to be released at midnight on 22nd January.

And it gets even better; the Empyrean series is now set to be adapted into a TV series on Amazon, with Yarros herself as a non-writing executive producer.

Whether you're new to the Yarros-verse or you want to reread some old favourites, we're here to lend a hand. Here's how you can read all of the best-selling authors books in order.

Rebecca Yarros books in order

Flight and Glory books in order

Rebecca Yarros's Flight and Glory series. Amazon

The Flight and Glory series draws on Rebecca Yarros's real-life experience as a military wife. These books follow the lives of several younger military officers and the people surrounding them, touching on both love and loss.

The Flight and Glory books have been praised for their authentic and realistic portrayal of military life, including their refusal to shy away from more difficult topics like PTSD and survivors' guilt.

If you're after some swoon-worthy romance with a heartfelt core and authentic experiences, then we'd suggest giving this series a try.

Full Measures (2014)

Eyes Turned Skyward (2014)

Beyond What is Given (2015)

Hallowed Ground (2016)

The Reality of Everything (2020)

Legacy books in order

Reason to Believe – Rebecca Yarros. Amazon

Yarros's second series Legacy also touches on the theme of duty, this time the duty of firefighters set against the backdrop of a small town.

We follow the Donnelley siblings, two sisters and a brother, as they face the struggles of both love and firefighting. Each book focuses on a different sibling, giving us the chance to get to know Harper, Lexi and Knox more intimately.

Point of Origin (2016)

Ignite (2016)

Reason to Believe (2022)

Renegades books in order

Wilder - Rebecca Yarros. Waterstones

The Renegade trilogy is action-packed – literally, as it follows the stories of the adrenaline junkie Renegades crew.

From a teacher who falls for the leader of the pack, to the leader of the pack who falls for a professor, plus a world-class snowboarder, there's plenty to keep you glued to your book.

Wilder (2016)

Nova (2017)

Rebel (2017)

In Luv books in order

Girl in Luv – Rebecca Yarros. Amazon

This duo was co-written with Jay Crownover, a fellow New York Times bestselling author. The duo of books, written by a duo of authors, follows Langley Vaughn, a jilted bride-to-be, and musician Tanner King, who Langley hires to pose as her boyfriend for her ex's wedding.

Across the two books, the star-crossed lovers navigate life, love and heartbreak, all with a side of humour.

Girl in Luv (2019)

Boy in Luv (2019)

The Empyrean books in order

Fourth Wing – Rebecca Yarros. Amazon

The Empyrean series is Rebecca Yarros's biggest success, and the first instalment, Fourth Wing, needs no introduction.

The epic fantasy saga follows Violet Sorrengail, a dragon rider making her way through Basgiath War College. As the story unfolds, Violet learns to master her growing powers, as well as proving herself, forming powerful alliances and uncovering the secrets that pervade her kingdom.

The series' deep plots and intricate world-building makes it a great option for anyone who reads to become completely absorbed in a book and transported to another world.

Fourth Wing (2023)

Iron Flame (2023)

Onyx Storm (2025)

Rebecca Yarros stand-alone novels in order

What is Rebecca Yarros's most popular book?

Although all of Yarros's books have enjoyed impressive levels of success, Fourth Wing has truly taken the online book scene by storm.

The novel became a New York Times and USA Today bestseller, as well as 2024 British Book Award for Pageturner Book of the Year.

The story of Fourth Wing will soon be making its way to the small screen as well, with Amazon securing rights for a TV adaptation of the Empyrean series.

When is Rebecca Yarros's new book Onyx Storm released?

Readers don't have long to wait now, as the latest Rebecca Yarros book and third instalment in the Empyrean series will be released at midnight on 22nd January 2025.

The book, titled Onyx Storm, will follow on from Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, as the war intensifies around our protagonist Violet.

