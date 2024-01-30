However, it can be daunting for a beginner.

Here's everything you need to know about the books and what order to read them - as well as what we know so far about when the next one is coming!

How to read Crescent City in order

Crescent City by Sarah J Maas book cover Bloomsbury Publishing

The following books are the Crescent City books in order.

House of Earth and Blood (2020)

House of Sky and Breath (2022)

House of Flame and Shadow (2024)

Will there be a Crescent City book 4?

It's not been confirmed. As far as we know, Maas was only under contract for three Crescent City books, to complete a trilogy. However, she has previously hinted a fourth could be on its way.

She said (via J-14): “I will say there are like four houses [in the books] so if each book is named after a house … we’ll see.

"It’s like that ACOTAR feeling where you know the first three books are Bryce and Hunt’s story — but then there a few characters walking by and we could just follow them through.”

How to read A Court of Thorns and Roses in order

A Court of Thorns and Roses book cover Bloomsbury Publishing

The following are the A Court of Thorns and Roses books in order.

A Court of Thorns and Roses (2015)

A Court of Mist and Fury (2016)

A Court of Wings and Ruin (2017)

A Court of Frost and Starlight (2018)

A Court of Silver Flames (2021)

Will there be A Court of Thorns and Roses book 6?

Yes! Maas previously revealed that she's working on the next ACOTAR book, saying: "I am working on the next 'ACOTAR' novel. I'm drafting it, and that is all I will say."

Details are thin on the ground but fans are excited to know what the next book could be about.

How to read Throne of Glass in order

Throne of Glass book cover Bloomsbury Publishing

The following are the Throne of Glass books in order.

Throne of Glass (2012)

Crown of Midnight (2013)

Heir of Fire (2014)

Queen of Shadows (2015)

Empire of Storms (2016)

Tower of Dawn (2017)

Kingdom of Ash (2018)

When should you read The Assassin's Blade?

The Assassin's Blade, a collection of five stories in the Throne of Glass world, can be read at various points. If you're reading in release order, you should read it after Heir of Fire, as it was published shortly afterwards in 2014.

However, it's a prequel so if you want to read it before the Throne of Glass series, that works too! It might even give you more background information to enhance your experience with the series.

Will there be a Throne of Glass book 9?

As far as we know, there are no plans for Maas to write a ninth Throne of Glass book - but you never know!

We'll update this page with any new information as and when it comes.

House of Flame and Shadow is out now. Crescent City, A Court of Thorns and Roses, and Throne of Glass are all available to buy on Amazon.

