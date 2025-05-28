From the initial conception to the writing process, backstage gossip and emotional finale, this book covers everything any fan worth their salt should know – and then some.

Whether you're interested in the filmmaking process, or you just can't quite accept that Gavin & Stacey has finished (sob!), here's how you can get your hands on When Gavin Met Stacey.

When Gavin Met Stacey will be available to purchase from 9th October 2025. Please note that while some retailers have later release dates listed, the majority will be selling the book outright from 9th October onwards.

The book is available to pre-order now at a range of UK retailers.

What is When Gavin Met Stacey about?

When Gavin Met Stacey. Amazon

How does a TV show become a beloved cultural classic? That's the question of this book, which dives into the story behind the show Gavin & Stacey, following creators Ruth Jones and James Corden's journey through the creative process and execution of the show.

When Gavin Met Stacey allows readers to follow along every step of the way, from the first pitch to the emotional final day of filming. Expect plenty of insights and never-before-heard stories.

Where to pre-order When Gavin Met Stacey

You can now pre-order When Gavin Met Stacey at Amazon, Waterstones and WH Smith.

If audiobooks are more your style, head over to Audible where you can pre-order the audiobook, which will also be available on 9th October 2025.

Pre-order When Gavin Met Stacey audiobook at Audible

