Ruth Jones and James Corden's new Gavin & Stacey tell-all book is available for pre-order
What's occurring? A brand new book about the behind-the-scenes of Gavin & Stacey, that's what!
If you've ever wanted to take a peek at what was going on behind the curtain during the Gavin & Stacey years, now's your chance.
Show co-creators Ruth Jones and James Corden have once again banded together, this time to write a brand new book revealing previously unheard insights and stories from behind the scenes of Gavin & Stacey.
From the initial conception to the writing process, backstage gossip and emotional finale, this book covers everything any fan worth their salt should know – and then some.
Whether you're interested in the filmmaking process, or you just can't quite accept that Gavin & Stacey has finished (sob!), here's how you can get your hands on When Gavin Met Stacey.
- Pre-order When Gavin Met Stacey for
£25£19.65 (save £5.35 or 21%) at Amazon
- Pre-order When Gavin Met Stacey for £25 £19.99 (save £5.01 or 20%) at Waterstones
- Pre-order When Gavin Met Stacey (Signed Edition) for £25 at WH Smith
When Gavin Met Stacey UK release date
When Gavin Met Stacey will be available to purchase from 9th October 2025. Please note that while some retailers have later release dates listed, the majority will be selling the book outright from 9th October onwards.
The book is available to pre-order now at a range of UK retailers.
What is When Gavin Met Stacey about?
How does a TV show become a beloved cultural classic? That's the question of this book, which dives into the story behind the show Gavin & Stacey, following creators Ruth Jones and James Corden's journey through the creative process and execution of the show.
When Gavin Met Stacey allows readers to follow along every step of the way, from the first pitch to the emotional final day of filming. Expect plenty of insights and never-before-heard stories.
Where to pre-order When Gavin Met Stacey
You can now pre-order When Gavin Met Stacey at Amazon, Waterstones and WH Smith.
If audiobooks are more your style, head over to Audible where you can pre-order the audiobook, which will also be available on 9th October 2025.
Pre-order When Gavin Met Stacey audiobook at Audible
For more on audiobooks, check out our roundup of the best Audible deals, as well as our guide to how Audible works.