And the duo have just announced three new shows, turning this one-off into a tour. A matinee show has been announced at the London Palladium for the same date as the original show, plus you can catch the same show in Swansea and Cardiff in January 2026.

Their new book, which is available to pre-order now, covers Jones and Corden's friendship and creative partnership, and how this led to the creation of this classic show. All tickets to the events will come with a free copy of When Gavin Met Stacey.

Here's how you can be in with the best chance of securing a ticket.

Buy When Gavin Met Stacey tickets at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

The creators of Gavin & Stacey will be in conversation on four occasions in 2025 and 2026. Here are the details:

When do tickets for When Gavin Met Stacey go on sale?

General sale tickets for the 6:30pm London Palladium show went on sale at 10am on Friday 1st August.

When Gavin Met Stacey pre-sale

There are several pre-sales going live this week, allowing you to get your hands on tickets slightly earlier.

The Priority from O2 pre-sale is live now and applies to the London matinee, Cardiff and Swansea shows.

Here's a full list of the rest:

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 11th September until 9am Friday 12th September): London matinee, Cardiff, Swansea

Cuffe & Taylor pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 11th September until 9am Friday 12th September): London matinee, Cardiff, Swansea

Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 11th September until 9am Friday 12th September): Cardiff

How to get When Gavin Met Stacey: An Evening with Ruth Jones and James Corden tickets

Simply head on over to the Ticketmaster website bright and early – we'd recommend at least 10 or 15 minutes before tickets go on sale. As the first show sold out relatively quickly, there's likely to be higher demand for tickets.

