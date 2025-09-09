Now The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, shows no signs of slowing down. 2025 saw the release of his audio-visual project Hurry Up Tomorrow, starring Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega, and now the artist has announced a 2026 world tour.

We've put together the ultimate guide to help you snag tickets to the The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Good luck!

Here's a full list of dates and venues for The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn UK and Ireland tour:

14th August 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium

15th August 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium

22nd August 2026 — Dublin, Croke Park

What time do The Weeknd tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 12th September.

How to get pre-sale tickets for The Weeknd

If you want to get your hands on tickets earlier, you can do just that with pre-sales. Here's a full list:

Artist pre-sale (from 12pm on Tuesday 9th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): London Night 1, London Night 2, Dublin

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 2pm on Tuesday 9th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): London Night 1, London Night 2

Mastercard pre-sale (from 2pm on Tuesday 9th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): Dublin

Live Nation pre-sale (from 12pm on Thursday 11th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): London Night 1, London Night 2

Nespresso pre-sale (from 12pm on Thursday 11th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): London Night 1, London Night 2, Dublin

MCD pre-sale (from 12pm on Thursday 11th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): Dublin

The Weeknd hospitality tickets

If you want to take your The Weeknd experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

Buy The Weeknd hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get The Weeknd tickets

As The Weeknd has only announced two Wembley shows, demand is expected to be extremely high. Be sure to get online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to have the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

