How to get The Weeknd tickets as artist pre-sale goes live today
We're here to help you Save Your Tears by making sure you get your hands on tickets for The Weeknd's latest tour.
Since his debut on YouTube in 2009, The Weeknd has been known for his dark lyrical styling. He has had numerous chart-topping hits with the likes of Can't Feel My Face and The Hills.
From then, his style has shifted to retro synth-filled tracks like Blinding Lights, which was the first ever song to achieve 5 billion streams on Spotify.
Now The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, shows no signs of slowing down. 2025 saw the release of his audio-visual project Hurry Up Tomorrow, starring Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega, and now the artist has announced a 2026 world tour.
We've put together the ultimate guide to help you snag tickets to the The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Good luck!
Buy The Weeknd tickets at Ticketmaster
Here's how you can register for Radiohead tickets.
Jump to:
- The Weeknd UK tour: dates and venues
- What time do The Weeknd tickets go on sale?
- How to get pre-sale tickets for The Weeknd
- The Weekend hospitality tickets
- How to get The Weeknd tickets
The Weeknd UK tour: dates and venues
Here's a full list of dates and venues for The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn UK and Ireland tour:
- 14th August 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium
- 15th August 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium
- 22nd August 2026 — Dublin, Croke Park
What time do The Weeknd tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 12th September.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
How to get pre-sale tickets for The Weeknd
If you want to get your hands on tickets earlier, you can do just that with pre-sales. Here's a full list:
- Artist pre-sale (from 12pm on Tuesday 9th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): London Night 1, London Night 2, Dublin
- Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 2pm on Tuesday 9th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): London Night 1, London Night 2
- Mastercard pre-sale (from 2pm on Tuesday 9th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): Dublin
- Live Nation pre-sale (from 12pm on Thursday 11th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): London Night 1, London Night 2
- Nespresso pre-sale (from 12pm on Thursday 11th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): London Night 1, London Night 2, Dublin
- MCD pre-sale (from 12pm on Thursday 11th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): Dublin
Buy The Weeknd tickets at Ticketmaster
The Weeknd hospitality tickets
If you want to take your The Weeknd experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.
Buy The Weeknd hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
How to get The Weeknd tickets
As The Weeknd has only announced two Wembley shows, demand is expected to be extremely high. Be sure to get online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to have the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.
Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.
Buy The Weeknd tickets at Ticketmaster
For more music to enjoy in London, check out our list of the best concerts in London in 2025.