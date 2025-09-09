Since his debut on YouTube in 2009, The Weeknd has been known for his dark lyrical styling. He has had numerous chart-topping hits with the likes of Can't Feel My Face and The Hills.

From then, his style has shifted to retro synth-filled tracks like Blinding Lights, which was the first ever song to achieve 5 billion streams on Spotify.

Now The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, shows no signs of slowing down. 2025 saw the release of his audio-visual project Hurry Up Tomorrow, starring Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega, and now the artist has announced a 2026 world tour.

We've put together the ultimate guide to help you snag tickets to the The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Good luck!

Buy The Weeknd tickets at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

The Weeknd UK tour: dates and venues

Here's a full list of dates and venues for The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn UK and Ireland tour:

What time do The Weeknd tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 12th September.

How to get pre-sale tickets for The Weeknd

If you want to get your hands on tickets earlier, you can do just that with pre-sales. Here's a full list:

  • Artist pre-sale (from 12pm on Tuesday 9th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): London Night 1, London Night 2, Dublin
  • Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 2pm on Tuesday 9th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): London Night 1, London Night 2
  • Mastercard pre-sale (from 2pm on Tuesday 9th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): Dublin
  • Live Nation pre-sale (from 12pm on Thursday 11th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): London Night 1, London Night 2
  • Nespresso pre-sale (from 12pm on Thursday 11th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): London Night 1, London Night 2, Dublin
  • MCD pre-sale (from 12pm on Thursday 11th September until 11am on Friday 12th September): Dublin

The Weeknd hospitality tickets

If you want to take your The Weeknd experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

Buy The Weeknd hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get The Weeknd tickets

As The Weeknd has only announced two Wembley shows, demand is expected to be extremely high. Be sure to get online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to have the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

Authors

Joanna Magill
