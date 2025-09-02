London also has some of the biggest venues in the UK which global artists visit when they embark on their world tours. For example, Beyoncé came to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Billie Eilish came to The O2, and Oasis are about to perform again at Wembley Stadium.

At RadioTimes.com, we're in the business of making sure you don't miss out on experiences – like telling you how to see the best West End shows, such as Evita, before they disappear from the stage – and live music events are no different.

Looking ahead to 2026? You can get Florence and the Machine tickets, as well as Def Leppard tickets.

Jump to:

Upcoming concerts in London 2025 at a glance:

Best music concert venues in London

London is known for its live music venues, from huge venues such as Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to smaller venues like KOKO in Camden, which has seen the likes of The Clash and The Rolling Stones perform in it back in the day.

Below, we've included the London music venues which feature in our guide; you can catch Lewis Capaldi and Lady Gaga, for example, at The O2, and global superstars Coldplay at Wembley Stadium.

The O2 — HAIM, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lewis Capaldi, Lorde, Tom Grennan and Wolf Alice

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — Post Malone

Wembley Stadium — Coldplay and Oasis

Best upcoming concerts in London 2025

Oasis

Liam Gallagher. AFP STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

London dates: 27th and 28th Sept

27th and 28th Sept London venue: Wembley Stadium

For a lot of fans, this Oasis tour is the live music event of the year, if not the decade, and tickets are still available to see the Mancunian rock band. So, if like us, you've been watching your friends see the Champagne Supernova singers perform in the likes of Cardiff and Manchester, you can now join the buzz at Wembley Stadium.

Buy Oasis tickets at Ticketmaster

HAIM

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of HAIM Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for LOUIS VUITTON x HAIM

London dates: 28th Oct

28th Oct London venue: The O2

Did you enjoy HAIM's fourth studio album, I Quit? Then you'll love their headline tour in support of the brand-new album, which includes one night at London's The O2. Don't miss out on hearing sisters Alana, Danielle and Este Haim perform their biggest hits such as The Wire, Want You Back and Summer Girl live in concert.

Buy HAIM tickets at Ticketmaster

Lorde

Lorde at Glastonbury 2025. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

London dates: 16th and 17th Nov

16th and 17th Nov London venue: The O2

What Was That? Lorde tickets are still available for her UK tour? This Digital Writer saw Lorde on her Solar Power tour at Alexandra Palace and she was phenomenal, but we have a feeling her Ultrasound tour will be even better! The multi-platinum-selling New Zealand singer-songwriter, known for huge tracks such as Royals and Green Light, will be headlining two nights at The O2 in London this November.

Buy Lorde tickets at Ticketmaster

Coldplay

Chris Martin of Coldplay, pictured 2014. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

London dates: 22nd Aug — 8th Sept

22nd Aug — 8th Sept London venue: Wembley Stadium

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour is in full swing, and you can still get your hands on those all-important tickets. Frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion are playing two shows in Hull before heading to Wembley Stadium for 10 nights. Packages to see the Yellow singers are still available at reputable hospitality site Seat Unique, starting from £1,199.

Buy Coldplay tickets at Seat Unique

For the latest ticketing releases, such as My Chemical Romance tickets and Bad Omens tickets, keep up to date with our Going Out section.

Post Malone

Post Malone. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

London dates: 7th Sept and 8th Sept

7th Sept and 8th Sept London venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Eighteen-time Grammy nominee Post Malone is following in the footsteps of artists like Beyoncé and is performing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. The Sunflower singer's music spans multiple genres, such as hip-hop, pop, R&B, trap, and country, and we're sure you'll be in for a memorable performance when you see the artist in London.

Buy Post Malone tickets at Seat Unique

Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan. Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty

London dates: 6th Sept

6th Sept London venue: The O2

From entering the music charts in 2016 as a guest vocalist on Chase & Status's All Goes Wrong, to releasing his debut album Lighting Matches in 2018, to receiving multiple BRIT and Ivor Novello Award nominations, Tom Grennan has had a brilliant musical career so far. If you'd like to catch the Little Bit of Love singer at The O2 in London, tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.

Buy Tom Grennan tickets at Ticketmaster

Katy Perry

Katy Perry. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

London dates: 13th and 14th Oct

13th and 14th Oct London venue: The O2

Katy Perry's The Lifetimes Tour has produced more viral moments on social media than we've seen in a long time, such as her props malfunctioning, interesting choreography and fighting a puppet on stage, and this has absolutely made us even more excited to see the singer live in concert! The American singer-songwriter has an impressive catalogue of music, including hits like Hot 'N' Cold, Roar, Teenage Dream, and I Kissed A Girl, and if you'd like to hear her hits live in London, here's how to get tickets today.

Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice, pictured 2022. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

London dates: 2nd and 3rd Dec

2nd and 3rd Dec London venue: The O2

One of our favourite bands is touring later this year, and we couldn't be happier about it. This Digital Writer has seen Wolf Alice four times (and counting), the first being when they supported Swim Deep at Rescue Rooms (what a throwback!). The Silk singers are coming to The O2 in London this December for two nights only, and tickets are luckily still available at Ticketmaster.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

London dates: 29th Sept — 4th Oct

29th Sept — 4th Oct London venue: The O2

If we weren't already excited to see Lady Gaga on her Mayhem Ball tour, witnessing Mayhem on the Beach via our smartphones certainly did! The Mayhem on the Beach show in Rio de Janeiro broke the record for the highest attended concert by a female artist, further solidifying Lady Gaga as the pop powerhouse she is.

The Just Dance singer will be touring the UK from next month, with four shows confirmed at London's The O2.

Buy Lady Gaga tickets at Seat Unique

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury 2025. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

London dates: 16th — 18th Sept

16th — 18th Sept London venue: The O2

After a well-deserved two-year break, Lewis Capaldi is back with a UK tour, which includes three nights at London's The O2. If Capaldi's surprise performance at this year's Glastonbury festival is anything to go by, his London shows won't leave a dry eye in the house as he performs his biggest hits such as Survive and Someone You Loved.

Which artists still have tickets for 2025 London concerts?

Noel Gallagher. Samir Hussein/WireImage

It's no secret that demand for live music shows has skyrocketed massively in the last few years. A lot of this is down to the COVID pandemic, with live music fans eager to get back into the music world after spending at least two years away from it.

This means that tickets sell out a lot quicker than they did pre-2020, especially if it's for a household name like Lady Gaga at popular venues like The O2.

There is a solution to beat the Ticketmaster queue and secure concert tickets: hospitality packages. In our 'Are hospitality tickets worth it?' guide, we write about how much easier it is to secure tickets for big-name artists as there is little to no queue, and you get a more special experience when you're there.

However, we appreciate that not everyone has the disposable income to spend on VIP packages – that's why we've included both Ticketmaster and Seat Unique links where tickets are still available.

Upcoming concerts in London 2026

Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

London dates: 29th April — 2nd May

29th April — 2nd May London venue: The O2

Olivia Dean is back with her brand-new album, The Art of Loving, which is fronted by the song Nice to Each Other, and she's treated us to a UK tour, too. The Password Change singer will be spending four evenings at London's The O2 next spring, and while tickets sold very quickly, there are still some available.

Def Leppard

Rick Savage of Def Leppard Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

London dates: 2nd July

2nd July London venue: The O2

Sheffield rockers Def Leppard have confirmed 11 shows taking place across the UK and Europe as part of their arena tour, including one night at The O2 in London next summer. The Pour Some Sugar on Me singers will be joined by American rock band Extreme, and it's sure to be an electric concert!

Buy Def Leppard tickets at Ticketmaster

