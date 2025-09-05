How to get Def Leppard tickets as final sale goes live for UK arena tour 2026
Rock legends Def Leppard are touring the UK for their huge arena shows, visiting venues in Sheffield, Belfast and more. Here's how to get tickets today.
Def Leppard have confirmed 11 shows taking place across the UK and Europe as part of their arena tour, and with the general on sale going live this morning, we have everything you need to know to beat the Ticketmaster queue and secure tickets.
The UK rock band, which is made up of Rick Savage (bass), Joe Elliott (lead vocals), Rick Allen (drums), Phil Collen (guitar) and Vivian Campbell (guitar), will be visiting their home city of Sheffield, as well as stops at venues in London, Manchester, Glasgow and more.
The Pour Some Sugar on Me singers will be joined by American rock band Extreme, but as the band have promised "surprises and classics" for their upcoming tour, we wonder if they're just talking about the setlist, or if there will be some more special guests up their sleeves...
These shows mark the first time Def Leppard have toured the UK since they stopped off in UK cities as part of their joint world tour with Mötley Crüe back in 2023, so we're predicting demand for tickets will be high. But don't worry, we've got you covered!
Buy Def Leppard tickets at Ticketmaster
Ahead of the general on sale, be sure to read our 'how to beat the Ticketmaster queue' guide.
Jump to:
- Where is Def Leppard touring the UK in 2026?
- Is there a Def Leppard pre-sale?
- What are the Def Leppard ticket prices?
- Are there Def Leppard hospitality tickets?
- How to get Def Leppard UK tour tickets
Where is Def Leppard touring the UK in 2026?
Def Leppard's arena tour will visit various locations across the UK such as the usual suspects like Manchester and London, as well as venues in Belfast and Sheffield. Let's take a look at the complete line-up of arenas.
Full list of Def Leppard UK tour dates and venues:
- 26th June 2026 — Ormeau Park, Belfast
- 28th June 2026 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 30th June 2026 — Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- 2nd July 2026 — The O2, London
- 4th July 2026 — bp pulse, Birmingham
- 6th July 2026 — Co-op Live, Manchester
Is there a Def Leppard pre-sale?
There was, yes!
There were nine pre-sales for Def Leppard tickets, however, these all ended at 9am this morning to make room for today's general on sale.
- Artist pre-sale (all venues) | From Tue 2nd Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am
- Promoter pre-sale (Belfast) | From Weds 3rd Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am
- Co-op pre-sale (Manchester) | From Weds 3rd Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am
- OVO pre-sale (Glasgow) | From Weds 3rd Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am
- O2 Priority pre-sale (Glasgow, Sheffield, Birmingham and Manchester) | From Weds 3rd Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am
- Spotify pre-sale (all venues) | From Thurs 4th Sept at 12pm to Fri 5th Sept at 9am
- Live Nation pre-sale (Glasgow, Sheffield, London, Birmingham and Manchester) | From Thurs 4th Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am
- Venue pre-sale (Glasgow and Sheffield) | From Thurs 4th Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am
- Utilita Energy pre-sale (Sheffield) | From Thurs 4th Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am
Buy Def Leppard tickets at Ticketmaster
What are the Def Leppard ticket prices?
At the time of writing (Friday 5th October), Def Leppard tickets will start from £64.95 (not including the booking fee), and go up to £130.20. However, as we've noticed with other artists, as tickets start to sell out, dynamic pricing will set in and ticket prices will go up.
Are there Def Leppard hospitality tickets?
Yes!
You can buy VIP packages for Belfast's Ormeau Park at Ticketmaster.
Buy Def Leppard hospitality tickets at Ticketmaster
Plus, reputable hospitality site Seat Unique has VIP packages for Birmingham and Manchester. Hospitality tickets for Def Leppard start from £199 for Manchester shows and £225 for Birmingham shows, and these tickets went on sale at 10am this morning (Friday 5th September).
- Buy Def Leppard Manchester hospitality tickets from £199 at Seat Unique
- Buy Def Leppard Birmingham hospitality tickets from £225 at Seat Unique
Currently, you can also register your interest for London VIP packages.
How to get Def Leppard UK tour tickets
General on sale for Def Leppard's shows will begin at 10am this morning, Friday 5th September.
As we've seen for releases like Olivia Dean tickets, demand will most likely be the greatest at Ticketmaster, so we'd recommend trying sites like AXS and Live Nation for the general on sale time.
Alternatively, if you're worried about missing out on tickets, head straight over to Seat Unique to purchase a hospitality package. While VIP tickets are slightly more expensive, they offer a more special experience at the concert and an easier check-out process as there's less competition.
- Buy Def Leppard tickets at AXS
- Buy Def Leppard tickets at Live Nation
- Buy Def Leppard hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
- Buy Def Leppard tickets at Ticketmaster
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
For more of the latest ticket releases, take a look at last-minute Coldplay tickets, Florence and the Machine tickets and AEW tickets.