The Pour Some Sugar on Me singers will be joined by American rock band Extreme, but as the band have promised "surprises and classics" for their upcoming tour, we wonder if they're just talking about the setlist, or if there will be some more special guests up their sleeves...

These shows mark the first time Def Leppard have toured the UK since they stopped off in UK cities as part of their joint world tour with Mötley Crüe back in 2023, so we're predicting demand for tickets will be high. But don't worry, we've got you covered!

Where is Def Leppard touring the UK in 2026?

Def Leppard's arena tour will visit various locations across the UK such as the usual suspects like Manchester and London, as well as venues in Belfast and Sheffield. Let's take a look at the complete line-up of arenas.

26th June 2026 — Ormeau Park, Belfast

28th June 2026 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

30th June 2026 — Utilita Arena, Sheffield

2nd July 2026 — The O2, London

4th July 2026 — bp pulse, Birmingham

6th July 2026 — Co-op Live, Manchester

Is there a Def Leppard pre-sale?

There was, yes!

There were nine pre-sales for Def Leppard tickets, however, these all ended at 9am this morning to make room for today's general on sale.

Artist pre-sale (all venues) | From Tue 2nd Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am

Promoter pre-sale (Belfast) | From Weds 3rd Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am

Co-op pre-sale (Manchester) | From Weds 3rd Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am

OVO pre-sale (Glasgow) | From Weds 3rd Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am

O2 Priority pre-sale (Glasgow, Sheffield, Birmingham and Manchester) | From Weds 3rd Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am

Spotify pre-sale (all venues) | From Thurs 4th Sept at 12pm to Fri 5th Sept at 9am

Live Nation pre-sale (Glasgow, Sheffield, London, Birmingham and Manchester) | From Thurs 4th Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am

Venue pre-sale (Glasgow and Sheffield) | From Thurs 4th Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am

Utilita Energy pre-sale (Sheffield) | From Thurs 4th Sept at 10am to Fri 5th Sept at 9am

What are the Def Leppard ticket prices?

At the time of writing (Friday 5th October), Def Leppard tickets will start from £64.95 (not including the booking fee), and go up to £130.20. However, as we've noticed with other artists, as tickets start to sell out, dynamic pricing will set in and ticket prices will go up.

Are there Def Leppard hospitality tickets?

Yes!

You can buy VIP packages for Belfast's Ormeau Park at Ticketmaster.

Plus, reputable hospitality site Seat Unique has VIP packages for Birmingham and Manchester. Hospitality tickets for Def Leppard start from £199 for Manchester shows and £225 for Birmingham shows, and these tickets went on sale at 10am this morning (Friday 5th September).

Currently, you can also register your interest for London VIP packages.

How to get Def Leppard UK tour tickets

General on sale for Def Leppard's shows will begin at 10am this morning, Friday 5th September.

As we've seen for releases like Olivia Dean tickets, demand will most likely be the greatest at Ticketmaster, so we'd recommend trying sites like AXS and Live Nation for the general on sale time.

Alternatively, if you're worried about missing out on tickets, head straight over to Seat Unique to purchase a hospitality package. While VIP tickets are slightly more expensive, they offer a more special experience at the concert and an easier check-out process as there's less competition.

