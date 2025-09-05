If you're an All Elite Wrestling newbie, you can think of these two events as similar to WWE's Raw and SmackDown. Dynamite, or Wednesday Night Dynamite, is AEW's flagship programme which began in 2019. Meanwhile, Collision followed in June 2023.

Both shows feature AEW's trademark ferocious and high-quality wrestling, so you don't want to miss out on its newest live performance. Here's how you can get tickets today.

Buy AEW Dynamite and Collision tickets at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

When is AEW: Dynamite and Collision?

AEW is taking over two major UK cities later this year, with Collision taking place in Cardiff and Dynamite heading to Manchester.

13th December 2025 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

17th December 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live

When do AEW live UK tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 5th September.

AEW Dynamite and Collision hospitality tickets

AEW All In 2024 Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you fancy taking your AEW experience to the next level, you can do just that thanks to Seat Unique.

Seat Unique is offering VIP packages for AEW Dynamite at Manchester's Co-op Live. Depending on the package you select, you can access benefits such as premium seating, private bars, early access, and food and drink.

So far, hospitality packages aren't available for AEW: Collision in Cardiff, but we'll be keeping this page updated with all the latest news.

Buy AEW Dynamite hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get AEW Live UK tickets

Be sure to head to the Ticketmaster website nice and early (we'd recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale) to be in with the best chance of securing the tickets of your choice.

Bear in mind that tickets are also available at sites including Live Nation, where there may be slightly lower demand for tickets.

