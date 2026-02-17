A hundred years of the Hundred Acre Wood is being celebrated today with the release of a new Winnie the Pooh Royal Mint coin collection.

AA Milne's iconic book Winnie-the-Pooh is now a century old, meaning the time is ripe for it, and sequel The House at Pooh Corner, to be transformed into a member of the Mint's Limited Editions collection.

Three coins have been made to honour the anniversary, one of Pooh Bear holding a bunch of flowers close, one of him and Christopher Robin, and one with Pooh Bear and friends Tigger and Eeyore.

The first coin – which they're calling the Kindness Coin of Pooh Bear holding flowers – is available to buy from today (Tuesday 17 February), the second two coins will be available to buy in April and June 2026 respectively. So, if you buy the three-coin set today, you'll only be paying for the first coin now and two subsequent payments will be taken for the second and third.

This series joins other literary figures in their collection like Harry Potter and Mary Poppins. Here's what you need to know.

How much does the Winnie the Pooh Royal Mint coin cost?

Winnie the Pooh Kindness Coin. Royal Mint

As we've seen with other coins, the pricing for the coins vary depending on the weight, proof and how many are in circulation.

The Winnie the Pooh Mint coin starts from £15 and goes up to £2,429, and we've broken down all the pricing below:

Where to buy Winnie the Pooh Royal Mint coin in the UK

The Winnie the Pooh Kindness Coin went on sale from 9am on Tuesday 17 February.

The second two coins – Christopher Robin and Winnie with friends – will go on sale in April and June respectively. If you're buying the three coin-set today, you'll only be paying for coin one now and two subsequent payments will be automatically taken out for coins two and three.

There is currently a lot of hype around the coin with queues to get onto the Royal Mint website, so you'll want to head over as soon as you can. Historically, a lot of the cheaper coins sell out fast.

