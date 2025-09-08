Meanwhile, the Red Roses secured a whopping 19th Grand Slam after beating France by a single point at Twickenham.

So, if you fancy catching a game on your home turf or flying out to combine your love of rugby with a cheeky holiday, we've got you covered. Here's how you can snag last-minute tickets to the Men's or Women's Six Nations match of your choice today. Make sure you also check out Autumn Internationals tickets.

When do Six Nations 2026 tickets go on sale?

The majority of Six Nations tickets have already gone on sale, having gone live at the start of September.

Tickets go on sale via each country's ticketing sites, however, they normally all go live in early autumn and availability usually remains high until December.

Where to buy Six Nations 2026 tickets

Tickets for all Six Nations matches can be found on Ticketmaster or their respective country's ticketing page, although Irish ruby fans will have to wait a little longer for tickets to go on sale.

So far, availability is still good for the majority of matches, however if you're struggling to find seats, we'd suggest going through official hospitality sites like Keith Prowse and Seat Unique. There are a range of hospitality packages available but at the very least you’ll be getting a premium seat close to the pitch, access to an all-inclusive bar and food stalls, and live music.

Is there hospitality for Six Nations 2026?

For the England supporters, you can find tickets at England Rugby Ticketing. For the other nations, you'll also need to head to the respective ticketing sites or to the Six Nations official website.

How much do Six Nations 2026 tickets cost?

It's no secret that rugby tickets have got a lot more expensive in recent years, often starting at around £60 for the big matches at Twickenham (AKA the Allianz Stadium). As we draw nearer, these prices will continue to go up, so if you're looking to score a cheaper seat, we'd suggest looking behind the posts or at the very back, where tickets will start at a much lower price.

However, the best way to see rugby for less is to simply go to a women's match! Tickets for the 2026 Women's Six Nations started from just £5.

Men's Six Nations fixtures 2026

When are England playing in the Six Nations 2026?

England vs Wales - 7th February 2026

England vs Scotland - 14th February 2026

England vs Ireland - 21st February 2026

England vs Italy - 7th March 2026

England vs France - 14th March 2026

When are Scotland playing in the Six Nations 2026?

Scotland vs Italy - 7th February 2026

Scotland vs England - 14th February 2026

Scotland vs Wales - 21st February 2026

Scotland vs France - 7th March 2026

Scotland vs Ireland - 14th March 2026

When are Wales playing in the Six Nations 2026?

Wales vs England - 7th February 2026

Wales vs France - 15th February 2026

Wales vs Scotland - 21st February 2026

Wales vs Ireland - 6th March 2026

Wales vs Italy - 14th March 2026

When are Ireland playing in the Six Nations 2026?

Ireland vs France - 5th February 2026

Ireland vs Italy - 14th February 2026

Ireland vs England - 21st February 2026

Ireland vs Wales - 6th March 2026

Ireland vs Scotland - 14th March 2026

Women's Six Nations fixtures 2026

When are England Women playing in the Six Nations 2026?

England vs Ireland - 11th April 2026

England vs Scotland - 18th April 2026

England vs Wales - 25th April 2026

England vs Italy - 9th May 2026

England vs France - 17th May 2026

When are Scotland Women playing in the Six Nations 2026?

Scotland vs Wales - 11th April 2026

Scotland vs England - 18th April 2026

Scotland vs Italy - 25th April 2026

Scotland vs France - 9th May 2026

Scotland vs Ireland - 17th May 2026

When are Wales Women playing in the Six Nations 2026?

Wales vs Scotland - 11th April 2026

Wales vs France - 18th April 2026

Wales vs England - 25th April 2026

Wales vs Ireland - 9th May 2026

Wales vs Italy - 17th May 2026

When are Ireland Women playing in the Six Nations 2026?

Ireland vs England - 11th April 2026

Ireland vs Italy - 18th April 2026

Ireland vs France - 25th April 2026

Ireland vs Wales - 9th May 2026

Ireland vs Scotland - 17th May 2026

