Ben Platt is set to star in a new musical this summer with songs from the man behind KPop Demon Hunters' most iconic track.

The Pitch Perfect actor is teaming up with Oscar nominated composer Mark Sonnenblick, to launch the UK premiere of Midnight at the Never Get this July.

This will mark Platt's first original musical since Dear Evan Hansen in 2015 and sees him take on his first full run on the London stage. The show will be coming to Off-West End theatre the Menier Chocolate Factory from 11th July to 12th September.

In the announcement Platt said: "I’m thrilled to be undertaking my first full run on the London stage at the Menier as it transforms into the nightclub setting of The Never Get.

"It’s truly wonderful to work with Mark, who is not only a genius songwriter, but who has also become a true friend. It’s a very special piece, my first wholly original musical since Dear Evan Hansen, and we look forward to working with the generationally talented David Cromer (director) to create this singular experience."

Ben Platt. photographer Matt Crockett

Midnight at the Never Get has been conceived by Sam Bolen, Max Friedman, and Mark Sonnenblick and follows the romance of two men in 1950s New York.

As the synopsis reads: "1965, New York City. Trevor Copeland and Arthur Brightman’s romance is against the law.

"In their secret nightclub act, "Midnight", they perform love songs in an act of defiance of a world that demands they stay hidden. As tensions rise at the start of a historic movement, Trevor and Arthur are torn between their own surreptitious affair and the oncoming storm of social revolution."

Sonnenblick, who is currently up for Best Original Song at this year's Academy Awards with his track Golden, called the show a piece of "beautifully intimate theatre".

He said: "This show means a tremendous amount to me and it’s a gift to collaborate with Ben again – he’s a once-in-a-generation performer.

"It’s also a huge privilege to work with the brilliant David Cromer as we realise the piece afresh for its UK premiere."

Following the announcement, the pair also shared a first look at the show's song Mercy of Love, a very powerful ballad that already gives Platt the chance to show off his powerhouse vocals.

Platt is also of course coming to London earlier this year to perform a special 25th anniversary concert of The Last Five Years with Rachel Zegler. The star is best known for being the first to take on the role of Evan in multi-award winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, which he later reprised on screen.

No further casting or details have been announced yet for Midnight at the Never Get, but we know that members of the Menier Chocolate Factory can buy tickets from 2nd March with general sale starting from the 11th.

How can I get tickets to see Ben Platt in Midnight at the Never Get?

Priority booking for Menier Chocolate Factory members opens on 2nd March.

Meanwhile, general sale tickets will go live on the 11th of March.

We'll bring you further details on cost nearer the time.

Where is the Menier Chocolate Factory?

The Menier Chocolate Factory is a 180-seat Off-West End theatre you can find in Southwark. The venue sits just a short walk from London Bridge and Borough Market. Right now it has a string of shows lined up including Noel Coward's Fallen Angels and The Producers transferring later this year.

Buy Menier Chocolate Factory tickets at TodayTix

