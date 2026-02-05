Dearest reader. This author personally does not know a better way to spend one's evening than at a live concert dedicated to everyone's favourite romantic series – Bridgerton.

While season four part one left us with our jaws on the floor, rest assured there are still plenty of other ways to enjoy the London season while we wait for part two.

Starting this month, Westminster will be hosting a series of candlelight concerts, featuring the music and soundtrack from all four series' and spin-off Queen Charlotte.

This includes pieces of the original score, alongside the incredible string re-imaginings the show has become known for. Think of the scenes with Billie Eilish's Bad Guy, Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball, Pitbull’s Give Me Everything and Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next, all performed live by a beautiful string quartet.

Imagine that but surrounded by hundreds of flickering candles and you've got the event of the season. Here's how you can get yourself some tickets.

Buy Bridgerton in concert tickets at Fever

When and where can I see Bridgerton in concert?

The fabulous string quartet.

The Bridgerton candlelight concerts take place at Central Hall Westminster, starting from Friday 13th February. It is currently scheduled to run again on 28th Feb and 14th March.

How much do Bridgerton in concert tickets cost?

Tickets start at £21.50 and go up to £27.50, £38, £44 and £49.

How to get Bridgerton in concert tickets

Tickets are on sale now at Fever. But, be warned, they're going fast.

This would make the perfect Valentine's or romantic birthday present, so don't wait around.

