These shows will now be moved to Saturday 6th and Friday 12th September with all bought tickets remaining valid for these new dates.

Regarding the rescheduled gigs, a Coldplay spokesperson said: "We’re sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run.

"Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of 7 and 8 September. To avoid cancelling the shows, our only option is to reschedule."

If you already had a space booked for the 7th or 8th, your ticket will remain valid, but even if you didn't already have tickets bought, there are still slots available through hospitality sites like Seat Unique. Here's what you need to know.

Buy Coldplay hospitality tickets from £899 at Seat Unique

When and where can I see Coldplay in the UK?

Coldplay. Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty

Coldplay's UK tour has stopped at just two cities in the UK: Hull and London. With the Hull concerts wrapped-up, Coldplay now has four shows left at London's Wembley Stadium.

3rd Sep 2025 – London, Wembley Stadium

4th Sep 2025 – London, Wembley Stadium

6th Sep 2025 – London, Wembley Stadium [RESCHEDULED FROM 7TH]

12th Sep 2025 – London, Wembley Stadium [RESCHEDULED FROM 8TH]

How much are Coldplay 2025 tickets?

At the time of writing there are only hospitality tickets left for Coldplay. However, they are very pricey.

Reputable VIP ticketing site Seat Unique has hospitality tickets available for two of the final Wembley Stadium concerts; tickets for the show on the 6th will set you back from £1,999, while tickets for the final show on the 12th will cost £899.

Can I still buy Coldplay UK tour 2025 tickets?

Yes!

Avoid the feeling of missing out and head over to Seat Unique to secure Coldplay tickets for the band's Wembley shows.

