As you can guess from the title, the setlist will include plenty of hits from the group's 2006 album Welcome to the Black Parade. The US tour setlist also included fan favourites like The Ghost of You, Na Na Na and Vampires Will Never Hurt You.

This will be the group's first UK appearance since their unforgettable reunion shows postponed from 2020 to 2022, a key moment in emo history.

To help you be in with the chance of experiencing some of your favourite teenage anthems live, here's how you can get tickets to see My Chemical Romance live at Wembley Stadium in 2026.

Buy My Chemical Romance tickets at Ticketmaster

For more things to do in the UK capital, check out the best West End shows and the best immersive experiences in London.

Jump to:

You can catch MCR at Wembley for two nights at Wembley in 2026. Here's a list of dates:

10th July 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium

11th July 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium

General sale tickets were released at 10am on Friday 15th August 2025.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Buy My Chemical Romance tickets at Ticketmaster

My Chemical Romance ticket prices

Ticket prices were released before general sale went live. Here's a full list:

Front pitch standing – £141.90

Main pitch standing – £100.65

Seated tickets – £58.85 / £81.40 / £97.90 / £113.30 / £141.90

First entry front VIP standing package – £249

Seated VIP package – £249

Buy My Chemical Romance tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there any My Chemical Romance hospitality tickets going on sale?

If you want to take your MCR experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets.

There are packages available for both MCR Wembley shows at Seat Unique, which include benefits such as early entry, food and drink, and premium seating.

If you have the disposable income, purchasing hospitality tickets is a good way to ensure you'll actually get your hands on tickets, as they are less in demand than general sale.

Buy My Chemical Romance hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get My Chemical Romance Wembley tickets as Ticketmaster sale goes live today

As these will be My Chemical's Romance first UK shows in a number of years, demand is set to be high. Be sure to get online well before tickets go on sale — for a popular show like this, we'd recommend half an hour before.

Also, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for more tips.

Tickets are available on additional platforms like AXS, where demand may be slightly lower.

Buy My Chemical Romance tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

If you're after more guidance around concert tickets, here's how to get cheap concert tickets. Plus the best immersive experiences.