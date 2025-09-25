How to get tickets to Take That's The Circus Tour as album pre-sale goes live
Take That fans, your time is coming so don’t be late! Take That have announced a 2026 UK tour and we're here to tell you exactly how to get your hands on tickets.
It's the Greatest Day of our lives, as Take That have announced the return of their iconic The Circus Tour.
This tour first took place in 2009 and was, at the time, the fastest-selling tour in UK history. The live shows included fire breathers, acrobats, stilt walkers and a huge mechanical elephant, making it one of the standout tours of the 21st century.
Now Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are bringing it back, with the same setlist as the original tour, as well as more spectacular circus-themed production.
Plus, it just keeps getting better, as Take That have announced both The Script and Belinda Carlisle as very special guests. Here's how you can get tickets now.
- Take That tour dates 2025 UK
- When do Take That tickets go on sale?
- How to sign up for Take That pre-sale
- Take That hospitality tickets
- How to get Take That tickets
Take That tour dates 2025 UK
Take That's The Circus Tour will be taking them all over the UK. Here's a full list of dates and venues:
- 29th May 2026 — Southampton, St Marys Stadium Southampton
- 5th June 2026 — Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena
- 6th June 2026 — Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena
- 9th June 2026 — Sunderland, Stadium of Light
- 12th June 2026 — Glasgow, Hampden Park National Stadium
- 16th June 2026 — Cardiff, Principality Stadium Cardiff
- 19th June 2026 — Manchester, Etihad Stadium
- 20th June 2026 — Manchester, Etihad Stadium
- 26th June 2026 — London, London Stadium
- 27th June 2026 — London, London Stadium
- 4th July 2026 — Dublin, Aviva Stadium
When do Take That tickets go on sale?
Tickets will go on sale at 9:30am on Friday 26th September.
How to sign up for Take That pre-sale
The only pre-sale available for the Take That UK tour is album pre-sale.
You can sign up to album pre-sale by pre-ordering the band's 10th studio album. Once you do this, you'll be emailed a pre-sale code, which will enable you to take part in the pre-sale (but does not guarantee a ticket).
Album pre-sale will run from 9:30am on Thursday 25th September until 8:30am on Friday 26th September.
Take That hospitality tickets
An iconic group like Take That deserves to be enjoyed in style and there's no better way to do that than by opting for hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.
While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows, like Take That, that are extremely high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.
How to get Take That tickets
Take That is set to be in popular demand, so we'd recommend heading online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to help you beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like AXS, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.
