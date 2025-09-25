Now Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are bringing it back, with the same setlist as the original tour, as well as more spectacular circus-themed production.

Plus, it just keeps getting better, as Take That have announced both The Script and Belinda Carlisle as very special guests. Here's how you can get tickets now.

Buy Take That tickets at Ticketmaster

Did you know you can also get RAYE tickets and Alex Warren tickets?

Jump to:

Take That's The Circus Tour will be taking them all over the UK. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do Take That tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 9:30am on Friday 26th September.

Buy Take That tickets at Ticketmaster

How to sign up for Take That pre-sale

The only pre-sale available for the Take That UK tour is album pre-sale.

You can sign up to album pre-sale by pre-ordering the band's 10th studio album. Once you do this, you'll be emailed a pre-sale code, which will enable you to take part in the pre-sale (but does not guarantee a ticket).

Album pre-sale will run from 9:30am on Thursday 25th September until 8:30am on Friday 26th September.

Take That hospitality tickets

An iconic group like Take That deserves to be enjoyed in style and there's no better way to do that than by opting for hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows, like Take That, that are extremely high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.

Browse Take That hospitality packages at Seat Unique

How to get Take That tickets

Take That is set to be in popular demand, so we'd recommend heading online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to help you beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like AXS, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

Buy Take That tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

It's a great week to be a theatre fan, as tickets are going on sale for Sheridan Smith in Woman in Mind and Cynthia Erivo in Dracula.