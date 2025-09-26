How to get tickets for new extra My Chemical Romance dates in London, Glasgow and Liverpool
MCR have just revealed three additional dates for their Long Live the Black Parade! 2026 tour and we're Not Okay.
It's a great day for anyone who missed out on tickets to My Chemical Romance's Long Live the Black Parade! tour, as the band have announced three additional tour dates.
And it's not only London-based fans who are being treated this time, as shows have been announced in Glasgow and Liverpool, as well as an additional one in the UK capital.
As you can guess from the title, the setlist will include plenty of hits from the group's 2006 album Welcome to the Black Parade. The US tour setlist also included fan favourites like The Ghost of You, Na Na Na and Vampires Will Never Hurt You.
This will be the group's first UK appearance since their unforgettable reunion shows postponed from 2020 to 2022, a key moment in emo history.
We've rounded up all our top tips to help you be in with the chance of securing tickets to these additional dates — good luck!
Jump to:
- What are the new My Chemical Romance tour dates and venues?
- When do My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?
- My Chemical Romance ticket prices
- My Chemical Romance hospitality tickets
- How to get My Chemical Romance tickets
What are the new My Chemical Romance tour dates and venues?
The emo royalty band have announced three additional tour dates across the UK:
- 30th June 2026 — Liverpool, Anfield
- 4th July 2026 — Glasgow, Bellahouston Park
- 8th July 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium
When do My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?
Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Friday 26th September. Please note that there is no pre-sale for the additional dates.
My Chemical Romance ticket prices
While ticket prices haven't been officially revealed for the additional dates, we would assume that they'll be the same as before.
Here's a full list:
- Front pitch standing – £141.90
- Main pitch standing – £100.65
- Seated tickets – £58.85 / £81.40 / £97.90 / £113.30 / £141.90
- First entry front VIP standing package – £249
- Seated VIP package – £249
My Chemical Romance hospitality tickets
The last round of My Chemical Romance tickets sold out almost straight away, leaving plenty of fans empty-handed. If you're concerned about the same thing happening this time around, there is a way to avoid it.
If you have the disposable income, purchasing hospitality tickets is a good way to ensure you'll actually get your hands on tickets, as they are less in demand than general sale.
There are packages available for all three of the Wembley shows at Seat Unique, which include benefits such as early entry, food and drink, and premium seating, all at a slightly higher price point.
Buy My Chemical Romance Wembley hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
How to get My Chemical Romance tickets
Since there are no pre-sales for these additional dates, demand is set to be sky-high. Get online at least 30 minutes before tickets go on sale, and be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details to hand. Prepare yourself for a tough fight to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Tickets are available on additional platforms like AXS (for the Wembley and Anfield shows) and Live Nation (for the Glasgow show) where demand may be slightly lower. And remember, there's always the option of hospitality tickets for the Wembley shows.
