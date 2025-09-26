As you can guess from the title, the setlist will include plenty of hits from the group's 2006 album Welcome to the Black Parade. The US tour setlist also included fan favourites like The Ghost of You, Na Na Na and Vampires Will Never Hurt You.

This will be the group's first UK appearance since their unforgettable reunion shows postponed from 2020 to 2022, a key moment in emo history.

We've rounded up all our top tips to help you be in with the chance of securing tickets to these additional dates — good luck!

Buy My Chemical Romance tickets at Ticketmaster

Did you know that you can also get Alex Warren tickets and Take That tickets?

Jump to:

The emo royalty band have announced three additional tour dates across the UK:

30th June 2026 — Liverpool, Anfield

4th July 2026 — Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

8th July 2026 — London, Wembley Stadium

When do My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Friday 26th September. Please note that there is no pre-sale for the additional dates.

Buy My Chemical Romance tickets at Ticketmaster

My Chemical Romance ticket prices

While ticket prices haven't been officially revealed for the additional dates, we would assume that they'll be the same as before.

Here's a full list:

Front pitch standing – £141.90

Main pitch standing – £100.65

Seated tickets – £58.85 / £81.40 / £97.90 / £113.30 / £141.90

First entry front VIP standing package – £249

Seated VIP package – £249

Buy My Chemical Romance tickets at Ticketmaster

My Chemical Romance hospitality tickets

The last round of My Chemical Romance tickets sold out almost straight away, leaving plenty of fans empty-handed. If you're concerned about the same thing happening this time around, there is a way to avoid it.

If you have the disposable income, purchasing hospitality tickets is a good way to ensure you'll actually get your hands on tickets, as they are less in demand than general sale.

There are packages available for all three of the Wembley shows at Seat Unique, which include benefits such as early entry, food and drink, and premium seating, all at a slightly higher price point.

Buy My Chemical Romance Wembley hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get My Chemical Romance tickets

Since there are no pre-sales for these additional dates, demand is set to be sky-high. Get online at least 30 minutes before tickets go on sale, and be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details to hand. Prepare yourself for a tough fight to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Tickets are available on additional platforms like AXS (for the Wembley and Anfield shows) and Live Nation (for the Glasgow show) where demand may be slightly lower. And remember, there's always the option of hospitality tickets for the Wembley shows.

Ad

If you're a fan of live entertainment, you can get tickets to see Sheridan Smith in Woman in Mind, as well as Cynthia Erivo in Dracula.