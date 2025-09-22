This production comes from director Kip Williams, the mind behind Sarah Snook's one-woman Dorian Grey, and promises to be a bold retelling of the story's psychological elements, as the synopsis reads: "Through a transformative solo performance, the production blurs the boundaries between self and other, suggesting that the monster is perhaps not external, but something that stirs within."

The show will see Erivo returning to the stage for the first time in a decade, having last starred in the Tony Award-winning The Colour Purple.

When the show was first announced, she said: "Returning to the stage feels like a homecoming, one that I’ve been craving for a long time. To do so with a story as rich, complex, and haunting as Dracula offers a beautiful opportunity to delve into character, into myth, and into the heart of what makes us human. From the moment I was asked, I could not get the role out of my mind.

"Kip’s vision is thrilling, terrifying, and deeply resonant, offering a chance to sit with not only the darkness in the world, but also the light we fight to hold onto.

"It’s a rare gift for an actor to inhabit so many voices and perspectives in one piece, and I’m honoured to do it for West End audiences in this extraordinary production.

"The prospect of doing this show scares me and I know it will be a huge challenge. This show will ask everything of me — and I’m ready to give it.”

Dracula will run at London's Noël Coward Theatre from February to May next year, here's how to get tickets.

When and where can I see Cynthia Erivo in Dracula?

Dracula has a strictly limited run from 4th February to 30th May 2026.

The show is being held at the historic Noël Coward Theatre, right in the heart of London's West End. To get there, you can head to Leicester Square (on the Piccadilly and Northern lines) or Charing Cross (Northern line, Bakerloo line and Southeastern rail).

How to get Cynthia Erivo Dracula tickets

Pre-sale tickets go live at 1pm on Monday 22nd September to anyone who has signed up for pre-sale access. The link to buy tickets should come directly to your email.

This will end on Wednesday 24th September at 12pm with general sale going live in October.

You can also buy tickets to the current run of Dracula at the Lyric Hammersmith, or check out the latest theatre shows at LOVETheatre.

