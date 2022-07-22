First, we'll start with some advice. While this guide offers the best sites and methods for saving on theatre, plus some great deals, there's also an element of luck and timing involved. Every show has a limited run in its given theatre and if you've got a particular show or genre in mind then your chances of getting cheap tickets will be impacted by how in-demand those tickets are and how much of the show's run remains.

Savings on top shows can be hard to come by, but if you're keen to find theatre tickets for less, don't fret. We've got you covered. In this guide we've compiled all the best sites to save on top-rated theatre performances, immersive experiences and more attractions from around the country — from London's West End to Manchester, Glasgow and beyond.

Another top tip is to do your ticket shopping last minute. Sometimes if a show hasn't sold enough tickets and there are lots of seats remaining, prices will plummet for last-minute buyers.

Also, if you're willing to take a gamble on lesser-known shows, you can pick up tickets for next to nothing by joining seat-filling ticket schemes. Organisations like Play by Play and Central Tickets charge membership fees or a small handling charge, but will occasionally offer cut-price entry to an eclectic selection of shows. Unfortunately, these only cover London and you won't get to choose which shows you are offered.

If you are looking for London shows and can trot along in person, it's worth checking out the TKTS booth in Leicester Square, which often offers cut-price tickets.

Finally — and perhaps unhelpfully for some — it's often cheaper to find theatre tickets outside of the capital. While some of the UK's most renowned shows are put on in the West End and around London, the UK has a thriving theatre scene and there are fantastic shows to be found wherever you're based. Now, let's help you find them.

How to get cheap West End tickets

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The West End is London's iconic home of theatre and plays host to some of the most remarkable stage productions on show in the UK. From the likes of The Lion King, to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hamilton and much, much more.

To get your hands on cheap theatre tickets, lovetheatre.com is often a fantastic destination. We also like Fever and Ticketmaster, both of which periodically offer chances to snap up cheap tickets. The latter leans more towards experiences and immersive shows, rather than a traditional theatre though. Take a look at their current deals using the links below.

Shop tickets at lovetheatre.com

Shop tickets at Ticketmaster

Shop tickets at Fever

Best cheap theatre tickets on sale today

We've scoured the web for some of the very best deals available right now and found some stunners. There's something for everyone, from Harry Potter fans to Shakespeare lovers.

Buy Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets from £15 at Ticketmaster

Buy Henry V tickets from £6 at lovetheatre.com

Buy Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience tickets from £11.50 at Fever

Buy Much Ado About Nothing tickets from £6 at lovetheatre.com

Buy The Fir Tree tickets from £6 at lovetheatre.com

How to get cheap tickets for Les Miserables

Getty

Les Miserables is one of the best-loved shows on the West End. The tragic drama based on the book of the same name, by Victor Hugo, first ran in London in 1985 and has run continuously since. That makes it the second longest-running musical in the world and the longest in the West End.

At time of writing, there's quite a disparity in ticket pricing, as you can see from the listings below. Right now, the best deals are to be had via Ticketmaster and londontheatredirect.com.

Buy Les Miserables tickets from £24 at londontheatredirect.com

Buy Les Miserables tickets from £24 at Ticketmaster

Buy Les Miserables tickets from £45 at Delfont Mackintosh Theatres

How to get cheap Matilda tickets

Roald Dahl's hit children's novel Matilda is re-imagined as a musical in this thrilling stage production. It's another West End favourite.

At time of writing, the cheapest deal we found on Matilda tickets was via LW theatres, offering £20 tickets.

Buy Matilda tickets from £20 at LW Theatres

Buy Matilda tickets from £24 at londontheatredirect.com

Buy Matilda tickets from £24 at fromtheboxoffice.com

How to get cheap Hamilton tickets

Unfortunately, Hamilton's longstanding iconic status on the West End means tickets are in very high demand and as such, sizeable discounts are hard to come by!

Right now, the lowest price we found was £24 at londontheatredirect.com.

Buy Hamilton tickets from £24 at londontheatredirect.com

Buy Hamilton tickets from £44.75 at Ticketmaster

Best cheap theatre tickets around the UK

If you're not based in London and don't want to travel to the capital, don't worry! There are some great deals to be had on theatre all around the UK.

At the moment, the We Will Rock You UK tour has some well-priced tickets, along with affordable tickets to watch the National Theatre Live showing of the extremely popular Prima Facie, featuring Jodie Comer.

Buy tickets for We Will Rock You UK tour from £38.50 at Ticketmaster

Buy tickets for National Theatre Live in Kendal — Prima Facie from £15.50 at Ticketweb

For more savings on theatre tickets across the UK, take a look at our recommendations for cities near you:

