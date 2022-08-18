At this point in the school holidays, you might have run out of things to do; the weather has carried us through so far, but how much of playing in the garden can one kid do?

Ah, the six weeks holiday. When you’re a child, it’s the best thing since sliced bread: two months of playing outside with your friends, and only going home when you get called for tea. However, when you’re a parent, planning for the summer holidays can be a challenge, particularly if you’re juggling work, too.

Luckily for you, we have just the activity which is perfect for the whole family, and we have ways to get it for cheap. The activity in mind? Thorpe Park!

What’s better than the wind in your hair and the adrenaline pulsing through your veins as you ride one of the hugely exciting attractions at Thorpe Park? Knowing that you bagged an absolute bargain on the trip.

Thorpe Park is located smack bang in the middle of Chertsey and Staines-upon-Thames in Surrey, about an hour's drive from London. It boasts over 30 scream-tastic rides, including some of the UK's most well-known like Stealth, Colossus, Nemesis Inferno, and the Swarm.

There are plenty of attractions for youngsters, too, like the Flying Fish junior coaster, Storm Surge, Tidal Wave, Angry Birds 4D Experience, and tons more. And remember, under threes go free at Thorpe Park, too.

How to get cheap Thorpe Park tickets

We're under no illusion that, with the cost of living crisis, you want days out with the family to be as cheap as possible without compromising on the fun. Theme parks don't have to be a costly day out; there are simple switches you can do to bring the cost down, like making packed lunches and taking advantage of rail companies' discounts (which we'll come to in a bit). One thing that you can't avoid paying for, though, is a park ticket. Here's how to get them for less.

Book in advance! Theme parks, such as Thorpe Park and Alton Towers, sell tickets for significantly cheaper online in comparison to if you turned up to the park and bought tickets on the day. Booking tickets in advance also avoids potentially missing out, too.

Shop around. If you're looking to make the most out of a theme park, have a gander if there are any package deals. Holiday Extras offers an amazing bundle where you and your family can get two-day park tickets, an overnight stay, plus breakfast from just £129.

Best Thorpe Park deals at a glance

Best Thorpe Park discounts and offers for summer 2022

Get two-day park entry, an overnight stay and breakfast from £129

Thorpe Park's Shark Cabins Tripadvisor

There’s a lot of bang for your buck with this Thorpe Park package deal. From just £129, two adults and two children will get an overnight stay in the park’s Shark Cabins, two day park entry, unlimited fast-track until 11am, breakfast, parking, plus 10% off at the Thorpe Park gift and food shops.

That’s not all, you’ll also get exclusive access to Black Mirror Labyrinth, the world’s first Black Mirror live experience. The twisted maze transports you to the weird world of Netflix’s Black Mirror.

Buy the Thorpe Park package from £129 at Holiday Extras

Save £22 or 37% on Thorpe Park tickets

The exciting Colossus ride Viator

This is one for the early birds, the super organisers, the bargain hunters: save 37% on Thorpe Park tickets when you book them in advance.

A day ticket to Thorpe Park will usually set you back £59, but if you book online, it’s £37; that’s a whopping £22 off or 37% discount. For under 40 quid, you can experience over 30 attractions, and get access to events if they’re on your chosen day.

Buy a Thorpe Park day ticket for £59 £37 at Thorpe Park

Discounted Thorpe Park tickets with Tesco Clubcard

Fun for the whole family Merlin Annual Pass

Who doesn’t have a Tesco Clubcard these days? Downloading it to save 50p on a Tesco meal deal is worth it in itself, in our humble opinion, but there’s also many more great savings to be made, too.

Scanning your Clubcard generates points, and you can convert these points into Tesco Reward Partners vouchers where you get three times the vouchers’ face value to use on tickets: so £5 in points is £15 worth of vouchers, for example.

You can use these vouchers on attractions across the UK, including Thorpe Park.

Get a Tesco Clubcard to bag great savings

How to get cheap Fright Nights Halloween tickets

SAW — The Ride Thorpe Park

When the summer holidays end, the fun doesn’t stop at Thorpe Park.

Thorpe Park’s annual event, Fright Nights, is back at the theme park for its 21st birthday, and it promises to be as terrifying as ever.

Will you and your friends and family be brave enough to enter the nail-biting scare mazes? How about the terrifying scare zones and the world’s first horror movie-themed rollercoaster, SAW — The Ride?

You can book tickets for the spooky event now, if you dare to, that is…

Buy Fright Nights Halloween event tickets from £59 £39 at Thorpe Park

How to get to Thorpe Park

Thorpe Park is situated in Thorpe, Surrey, just outside of London. It’s easy to get to by car, and just as straightforward to travel by train. Plus, Trainline and National Rail have some great deals on to help you and your family get to your destination as cheaply as possible. Let’s check them out.

Staines is the nearest train station to Thorpe Park, and there’s a shuttle bus (number 950) which runs every 15-20 minutes. The shuttle bus starts running nice and early at 9am, and stops running from Thorpe Park an hour after the park’s closing time.

Perfect for the school holidays, National Rail has launched National Rail’s Days Out Guide. Get up to two for one entry at top attractions around the UK, including Thorpe Park.

Be sure to check out Trainline for plenty of cheap tickets, too, as they also show you how much your train vs coach journey would cost you.

