The park is also a popular choice for families, what with 4D experiences, water rides and kid-friendly attractions designed to keep all ages entertained.

Plus, the theme park is still expanding. Just last year it built and opened the UK's tallest theme park Hyperia, and every Halloween its Fright Nights get bigger and more terrifying.

But in spite of all that, you might still be wondering if Thorpe Park is the right choice for you.

So below, I've deep dived into the pros and cons of the theme park, looking at everything from rides and queue times to food choices and parking. I've also given each section a rating and, just to be clear, this is from visiting the park many times across my childhood and adulthood.

So, let's take a look.

Thorpe Park in a nutshell Location: Chertsey, Surrey Ticket price: £29 Opening times: 10am – 6pm (Monday to Friday/Sunday)/ 10am – 7pm (Saturday) Overall score: [star_rating_element star_rating_value="4" /]

Jump to:

Getting to Thorpe Park

daysout.com

Where is Thorpe Park?

Thorpe Park can be found between the towns of Chertsey and Staines-upon-Thames in Surrey. It sits within the M25 and about an hour out from Central London.

What is parking like at Thorpe Park?

Thorpe Park has a huge car park with several overspill zones. So you never really have to worry about not finding a space, but you may end up having to walk quite far to get back to your car.

Standard parking costs £12 and can be booked in advance online or at the kiosks at the park entrance on the day. There are accessible parking spaces, but these also require a £12 ticket. The other option is to pay £20 for Priority Parking, which guarantees you a space near the gates and gets you Priority Park entry. The only people who don't have to pay for parking are those staying in the hotels.

What is public transport like to Thorpe Park?

If you're going by train, the best route to Thorpe Park is from London Waterloo to Staines via Great Western Railway. These run roughly every 15 minutes and last between 35 and 50 minutes, costing £7.50 per person. Then from the station you can get the 950 Express Bus which runs every 15 to 20 minutes.

You can also get the 446 bus which runs directly between Thorpe Park and Heathrow Terminal 4, Chertsey and Woking.

Overall getting there is pretty straightforward thanks to the frequent trains and buses and the spacious parking. However, the price can add up pretty quickly.

Score:

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Thorpe Park rides

Merlin Entertainments

How many rides are there at Thorpe Park?

By my count there are currently 26 rides and attractions at Thorpe Park, including rides, simulators and play areas.

What are the best rides at Thorpe Park?

There are so many high-octane rides to choose from at Thorpe Park so I can only go off personal favourites.

First, The Swarm is always a highlight, set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland with flame effects, smoke and upturned vehicles, you're dangled over the landscape and whisked around at 60mph with plenty of loops and drops. Saw is also fun and adrenaline inducing; you start off in the dark, haunted by the voice of Billy the Puppet, before heading outside into the sun and going down one of the steepest vertical drops ever. I also never skip a visit to Tidal Wave, it's one of Europe's tallest water rides and every run produces an 85ft wave – just be prepared, you get unbelievably drenched, but there are driers to use after. Finally, I'd suggest a trip to Nemesis, it's got 750m of twisted track and is often less busy than the likes of Colossus and Hyperia.

What are the queue times like at Thorpe Park?

According to Queue Times, the average queue for Thorpe Park's biggest rides is between 40 and 80 minutes. The longest of this is Hyperia, with an average of 72 minutes, then Colossus, Saw, The Swarm and Nemesis all have an average of 30 to 45 minutes. Everything else seems to fall under 30 minutes.

This average however is obviously skewed by the peaks and troughs in attendance, so the summer months and weekends will have far longer queue times than weekdays and colder months.

What are the Thorpe Park height restrictions?

Thorpe Park has specific height restrictions for each ride, with minimum heights ranging from 90cm to 140cm.

Colossus, The Swarm, Samurai, Saw, Stealth, Vortex all have a 140cm height restriction, while Hyperia's is 130cm. The more family-friendly rides like Rumba Rapids, Zodiac, Flying Fish and Lumber Jump have lower height restrictions of 90cm. There are only two rides without height restrictions: Storm in a Teacup and Storm Surge.

How many kids' rides are there at Thorpe Park?

There are four rides specifically designed for "Little Thrills" plus the playground area and Amity Beach. You'll also find plenty of arcades and games for smaller kids to try dotted around the park.

I think the rides at Thorpe Park are its biggest asset. They're thrill-packed, varied and there's a good range for different ages.

Score:

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Thorpe Park food and drink

J Silkstone-30, Merlin Entertainments

What are the food and drink options like at Thorpe Park?

By my count there are 37 places to buy food and drink at Thorpe Park, including kiosks, cafes and restaurants.

In terms of cuisine you've got fast food chains like Burger King and KFC, plus restaurants for hot dogs, fish and chips, pizza, kebabs, tacos and curries. There are also a ton of dessert places serving donuts, churros and Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

As an indicator of prices, fries start at £3.35 and hot dogs at £6.45, while adult-sized burgers start around £12.50.

Are there good vegetarian/vegan-friendly options at Thorpe Park?

The Veggie Box is the only restaurant dedicated to vegetarian and vegan meals, providing wraps and salads with halloumi, falafel or onion bhaji, or the Spicy Bean Burger.

Most outlets will also have vegetarian options on their menu, but as far as I can see this mainly consists of veggie burgers and hot dogs.

Are there many healthy food options at Thorpe Park?

Not really. Thorpe Park's menu seems to be primarily made up of fast food so you might struggle to find anything too healthy.

Can I take in my own food and drink to Thorpe Park?

Yes. You can bring your own food and drinks into Thorpe Park. You're allowed to have picnics and there are also water fountains for refilling your bottles.

It's great that you can bring your own food in, but that doesn't get away from the fact that the food and drink choices seem to be quite limited. If you don't fancy chips, pizza or burgers, you're likely to struggle a bit.

Score:

A star rating of 3 out of 5.

Thorpe Park prices and value for money

Merlin Entertainments

How much are Thorpe Park tickets?

The price of Thorpe Park tickets depends on when you book and the dates you attend.

If you book online and in advance, Thorpe Park tickets start at £29 for off-peak times, although in the summer months this rises to £33. For weekends and peak times, tickets start at £37. If you rock up on the day, prices start at a whopping £66, so try not to do that!

How much are Thorpe Park Fast Track tickets?

If you book in advance you can buy Fast Track tickets which cost £10 for three rides. You can choose from the Hydration Fast Track pass, which gives you access to Tidal Wave, Storm Surge and Rumba Rapids, or the Thrill Fast Track Pass, which gets you onto Rush, Samurai and Walking Dead. Or, for £35 you can get the Coasters Fast Track, which books you onto Colossus, Nemesis, Stealth, Saw and The Swarm.

You can also buy Fast Track tickets for specific rides on the day, but beware these are pretty expensive, starting at £15 for the big coasters.

Does Thorpe Park do student discounts?

They do. Students can get Thorpe Park tickets from £22 as long as you have a valid ID.

Are there any Thorpe Park ticket deals?

Yes. Thorpe Park frequently runs discount codes throughout the year and schemes such as stay overnight and get the second day free. You can also save through external schemes like Tesco Clubcard, which allows you to double the cost of your vouchers. Plus, to save on an entire year of theme park access you can take a look at the Merlin Annual Pass, which starts at £99 for over 200 days' entry.

We actually have a full guide on the best Thorpe Park deals, so check it out for more.

There's no getting away from the fact that theme park trips are expensive, but I would say Thorpe Park is a bit overpriced. Yes, you can save by booking in advance, but by the time you add parking/travelling costs it really gets pricey.

Score:

A star rating of 3 out of 5.

Thorpe Park accessibility

Merlin Entertainments

How accessible is Thorpe Park?

When it comes to rides, this is Thorpe Park's official statement on accessibility:

"Our rides and attractions have a variety of restrictions which are put in place to ensure our guest’s safety. Each ride has their own set of restrictions which must be adhered to at all times, some of which are due to ride restraints, forces or sometimes due to additional requirements if the ride has stopped and guests are required to exit before reaching the station."

The park also provides a Limb Difference Guide, which tells you the accessibility of each ride.

For those who find it difficult or cannot stand for long periods of time, the Park offers a Ride Access Pass that allows you to use specific entrances and queues for the ride. The Access Pass must be booked seven days in advance of your visit.

In terms of other facilities, the park has accessible toilets, an Accessibility Kiosk, first aid areas, and gives you the option to hire wheelchairs, mobility scooters and ear defenders.

