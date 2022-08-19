The excitement of running around with friends and enjoying gravity-defying rides is second to none, and even queuing to get on the rides was fun. Alton Towers is a great day out for the whole family, so why not take your youngsters there this summer holiday?

We remember going to Alton Towers on a school trip, and it’s no exaggeration to say it was one of the most fun days of our school experience (triple science and algebra being close contenders, obviously…).

Alton Towers is located in Alton, Stoke-on-Trent, not too far from cities including Nottingham and Sheffield.

The amusement park boasts over 40 rides with something to entertain everyone, from thrill-seeking teenagers to tiny tots.

There’s The Smiler, Oblivion, Nemesis, and Wicker Man roller coasters which are bound to test even the biggest adrenaline junkies. Then there’s the In The Night Garden Magical Boat Ride for youngsters who are a long way off the height restrictions, as well as other river rides and exploration zones. And remember, under threes go for free at Alton Towers.

And that’s not all: Alton Towers launched The World of David Walliams last year, which is a brand-new section of the park inspired by David Walliams books like Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy.

Alton Towers is situated in beautiful gardens, too, so provided the weather is as glorious as it has been for the past few weeks, you’re bound to find a lovely spot to eat your packed lunch.

Feeling inspired to take a trip? Here’s how you can get cheap Alton Towers tickets.

How to get cheap Alton Towers tickets

The school holidays are an expensive six weeks in any parent’s calendar, and we’re not about to add to that cost. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you buy Alton Towers tickets for as cheaply as possible, and we also have some tips and tricks for keeping the cost down when buying tickets in general. Let’s take a look.

Planning ahead is key. For Alton Towers and other theme parks like Thorpe Park, buying tickets online is a lot cheaper than turning up on the day. So, if you’re able to plan a day out in advance, we recommend doing so.

Also, have a think about what you’d like out of the day. At Alton Towers, you can choose between a theme park day pass, a water park day pass, and a crazy golf game. When you buy online, the theme park pass will set you back £36, whereas the water park pass is slightly cheaper from £16.50, and the crazy golf pass is even cheaper still from £6.

Read the offers below. Not to toot our own horn, but we have found some pretty great deals that will help you get cheap Alton Towers tickets.

Based near London? Find out how to get cheap Thorpe Park tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets.

Best Alton Towers deals at a glance

Best Alton Towers discounts and offers for summer 2022

Overnight stay at Alton Towers resort for a family of four from £88

The Smiler-themed bedroom. TowersTimes

This is a brilliant option if you’re travelling to Alton Towers from a place in the UK other than the Midlands.

From just £88, a family of four can stay at a themed hotel in the Alton Towers resort, like the Tropical Paradise and Woodland Lodge. The package also includes breakfast and evening entertainment, and if you’d like to add Alton Towers park passes in with the package, there’s the option to do that, too.

Buy an overnight stay at Alton Towers resort for a family of four from £88 at Holiday Extras

Save £29 or 45% on Alton Towers tickets

Congo River Rapids. Alton Towers Resort

We know how difficult it can be to get your kids organised — even getting them ready for school on time is no mean feat! However, if you are able to plan your Alton Towers trip in advance, we strongly recommend doing so as it will save you some pennies.

Buying an Alton Towers theme park day pass on the door (or the large theme park gate) will set you back £65. Whereas purchasing them online will save you almost half the price at £36 each.

Buy an Alton Towers day ticket for £65 £36 at Alton Towers

Save £5.50 or 25% on Alton Towers water park tickets

The water park. Alton Towers Resort

If water activities are more you and your family's bag, why not swap the theme park for the water park? It's jam-packed with water rides and slides for all ages.

Entry into the water park will cost £22 on the day, and from only £16.50 if you book online in advance. That’s a decent saving of £5.50.

Buy an Alton Towers water park ticket for £22 £16.50 at Alton Towers

Discounted Alton Towers tickets with Tesco Clubcard

Like with Thorpe Park, you can get discounted tickets to Alton towers with Tesco Clubcard. It works like this: scanning your Clubcard generates points, and you can convert these points into Tesco Reward Partners vouchers. In this particular offer, you get three times the vouchers’ face value to use on tickets. For example, £5 in points is £15 worth of vouchers.

Sign-up for a Tesco Clubcard

Two-for-one on Alton Towers passes with National Rail

We’re big fans of public transport over at RadioTimes.com. There aren’t any traffic jams or extravagant petrol costs, and you can read a book while you make your way to your destination — something which is very difficult to do when driving!

If you need convincing to hop on the train this summer, National Rail’s Days Out Guide will do just that. Get up to two-for-one entry on top UK attractions, including Alton Towers, when you travel by train.

Get up to two-for-one entry to Alton Towers with National Rail

It’s also worth mentioning that Trainline has some fantastic deals when you book in advance, too.

How to get cheap Scarefest tickets

Scarefest. Derby Telegraph

As the nights get longer, the leaves begin to fall and the temperature drops, get yourself in the spooky spirit and book Scarefest tickets for this Halloween.

Now in its 15th year, Scarefest is the ultimate spine-tingling experience. Expect an all-new scare maze, hair-raising rides like Wicker Man and more, all until 9pm.

Trick or treat? Your treat is that Scarefest tickets are available to purchase right now, and you’ll bag a £23 saving if you do. The trick is that you’re in for a spooky time — enjoy!

Buy Scarefest tickets for £65 £42 at Alton Towers

Advertisement

Looking for more chilling experiences? There are some great ones in our best escape rooms in London and best VR experiences in London guides. Wanting something a bit tamer? We have that, too. See our best West End shows and London walking tours recommendations.