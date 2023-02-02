From overnight stays at recognised golf courses to lessons with an actual PGA professional, this list has everything for the golfing enthusiast. We’ve also included a number of indoor experiences so you don’t have to wait for the weather to warm up to get swinging.

If you’ve found the start of this year to be a little below par, then don’t worry - we’re here for you. The RadioTimes.com team has put together a list of the best golf gifts and experiences that will help drive your 2023 to greener pastures.

Even if you’re a complete novice, we’ve teed up some great experiences for you. With this list, you could learn the art of golf in under 24 hours or play a round of crazy golf from inside a mountain.

So, fore-get about your problems for a day and try out one of these golf gift experiences.

Best golf gift experiences to do in 2023 at a glance:

Here’s our list of best golf experiences in the UK right now:

Best golf gift experiences to do in the UK for 2023

Round of Golf on the Ian Woosnam Course at Dale Hill for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Out on the Sussex Weald, you can enjoy a brilliant 18-hole round of golf while surrounded by the breath-taking scenes of the English countryside. Dale Hill sits on 350 acres of carefully manicured land and promises a relaxing day out for any golfer. Yet despite the tranquil surroundings, this course presents a range of difficulty levels that are sure to entertain anyone from amateur to pro. As its owner Ian Woosnam described, the course is “challenging enough to test the pros, yet accessible enough to be enjoyed by amateurs”.

Buy Round of Golf on the Ian Woosnam Course at Dale Hill for Two from £80 at Virgin Experience Days

60 Minute Golf Lesson with a PGA Professional

Virgin Experience Days

This one is for all the wannabe Tiger Woodses out there. If you’re looking to work on your golf swing, why not learn from the best with this 60-minute lesson with a real PGA professional? Available at courses across the UK, you’ll spend an hour under the tutelage of a master who will take you through everything from driving to putting. Plus, if you come out hungry for more, you can get £5 off when you book your next lesson.

Buy 60 Minute Golf Lesson with a PGA Professional from £82 at Virgin Experience Days

60 Minute Lesson and Play 9 Holes with PGA Professional Golfer, from £200

Virgin Experience Days

At the St Andrews course in Scotland, you’ll learn the secrets to golfing success with one of two PGA professionals: former Tour Professional Bill McColl or Advanced PGA Professional George Finlayson. After an hour well spent learning the tricks of the trade, you’ll then head out for a nine-hole round on one of St Andrews’s most beautiful courses.

Buy 60 Minute Lesson and Play 9 Holes with PGA Professional Golfer from £200 at Virgin Experience Days

One Night Escape with Breakfast and Unlimited Golf for Two at Rodway Hill

BuyaGift

Spend a night in the scenic Gloucestershire countryside from the comfort of your very own glamping pod. Each pod comes fully furnished with a twin or a super king-sized bed, a television and a heater, plus clean toilet facilities. Then, after a restful night. you can wake up to the smell of a full English breakfast before heading off for unlimited golf.

Buy One Night Escape with Breakfast and Unlimited Golf for Two at Rodway Hill from £79.99 at BuyaGift

One Night Golf Break with Three Course Dinner for Two at Whittlebury Hall

Virgin Experience Days

Escape to an overnight stay at Northamptonshire’s Whittlebury Hall, where you can enjoy an 18-hole round of golf and a three-course meal at the hotel restaurant. The perfect spot for some R&R, this hotel also has spa facilities and offers breakfast in the morning.

One Night Golf Break with Three Course Dinner for Two at Whittlebury Hall from £358 at Virgin Experience Days

Indoor Virtual Golfing Experience for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Don’t let the English rain spoil your game. With this indoor virtual golfing experience, you can be transported to any golf course around the globe, including the world-famous Pebble Beach and St Andrews in Scotland. With 190 courses to choose from, you’ll spend the day perfecting your golf swing without having to move an inch.

Buy Indoor Virtual Golfing Experience for Two from £65 at Virgin Experience Days

Learn to Play Golf in Half a Day at Trafford Golf Centre

Virgin Experience Days

Go in an amateur and come out as Rory McIlroy with this opportunity to learn the game of golf in half a day. With the help of a PGA qualified coach, you’ll spend an intensive three and a half hours going over everything from grip, stance and posture to swing development, bunker play, putting and more.

Buy Learn to Play Golf in Half a Day at Trafford Golf Centre from £165 at Virgin Experience Days

Ten GreenFree Two for One Golf Vouchers

Virgin Experience Days

Give your loved one the choice of playing wherever they like with GreenFree vouchers. These vouchers let two people play for the price of one, with over 1,000 courses on offer.

Please note that these vouchers alone do not entitle the holder to play, as there will be an additional cost of one green fee required on the day, per pair.

Buy Ten GreenFree Two for One Golf Vouchers from £22 at Virgin Experience Days

60 Minute Toptracer Golf Experience for Two

BuyaGift

Technology is changing the game of golf as we know it. These days, the best professional players use advanced ball-tracking technology to analyse their shots and help them improve. Now you can too, with this TopTracer golfing experience. At Paultons Golf Centre in Hampshire, you and a friend can swing 100 balls and learn all about your strengths and weaknesses on the green. Discover the yardage of the ball, how fast it travelled and so much more to strengthen your skills.

Buy 60 Minute Toptracer Golf Experience for Two from £17 at BuyaGift

Zipworld Underground Golf for Two

BuyaGift

Head deep into the Snowdonia mountains to play the most unique round of crazy golf you’ve ever seen. 500ft below ground you’ll find a disused cavern with neon lights, slides and 18 rounds of golf.

Buy Zipworld Underground Golf for Two from £50 at BuyaGift

