This new Miranda Priestly is of course Vanessa Williams, from Desperate Housewives and Ugly Betty, who not only embodies every icy inch of the iconic snow queen, but relishes in it.

As she swans about the stage, modelling sequinned capes and a tight power-bun, belting out songs at the rate of knots, it’s not hard to see that she’s simply loving it, and why shouldn’t she? This is the role a million people would kill to play.

That revelling translates perfectly into her sleek performance as, quite possibly for the first time since Lady Macbeth, she gives us a woman who knows, owns and enjoys her power – how refreshing! But, enough gushing, there’s a whole musical to talk about.

The Devil Wears Prada Musical has been brought to life by Jerry Mitchell and Kate Wetherhead with music and lyrics by Sir Elton John and Shaina Taub.

Like the original movie, the show follows Andrea (Andy) Sachs, a salt-of-the-earth baby journalist who bags a job at the biggest fashion magazine in the world: Runway. As second assistant to the Editor-in-Chief, Andy fails to understand the glamorous world she finds herself in and struggles to meet the demands of her boss. Yet, as time goes on, Andy becomes seduced by the life she once despised and begins to lose herself on the way.

Matt Crockett

Taking on this daunting lead part is West End newcomer Georgie Buckland, who brings a fresh-faced and gutsy energy to the role. Like Hathaway before her, Buckland deftly handles Andy’s struggle to balance career prospects with her principles. She remains a likeable and fun character throughout but one who, understandably, fails to resist the tidal pull of Miranda Priestly and her fashion orbit.

Stood beside her, and a huge highlight, is Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily, whose comic timing and sharp retorts are second to none while also showing off her power-house vocals in the song Runway – no doubt drawing from her time as Catherine of Aragon in Six. Then you have West End legend and Olivier-award winner Matt Henry as Nigel, who is freer and happier than Tucci could have been and has you crying tears of pure cerulean in the second act with his song Seen.

Last but not least, a shoutout needs to be given to Rhys Whitfield as Nate. In a welcome change from the film, the insecure crybaby of a boyfriend has been swapped by a supportive soft boy who you genuinely feel sorry for as Andy begins to let him down and ignore his concerns about her behaviour – Bravo for making me like a character I’ve hated for 18 years.

But, even if none of the cast had held up, the Devil Wears Prada would still be an impressive experience because, unlike some of its other movie-musical counterparts, it has the not-so-secret ingredient of spectacle. Through huge sets, lighting and of course costumes, it’s fair to say the show understood the assignment and is pure pageantry from start to finish.

In the first act, you feel immersed in the cut-throat and fast atmosphere of the New York magazine scene, with photoshoots, sprinting workers and the iconic Harry Potter manuscript ripping past in a flurry of silk. It’s also fabulously tongue-in-cheek as the half ultimately ends with Williams, dripping in red sequins at a satisfying imitation of the Met Gala – bemusing theme intact – while singing the song the Devil Wears Prada, it’s meta-theatre at its silliest.

Matt Crockett

Then, in the second act this is swapped by the dreamy, and overwhelming world of Paris Fashion week, where models seem to float through the audience in stunning dresses and photographers swarm even Andy herself. The James Holt fashion show in particular is magic to behold as mirrors descend on the stage and you seem to forget you’re not sitting on an actual runway.

It was certainly predictable the costumes would be a hit, but Pamella Roland and Gregg Barnes deserve no less praise because of it. Throughout the show hundreds of costumes flutter before your eyes, from noughties nostalgia pencil skirts to sparkling ball gowns that would put some celebrities to shame, not to mention Williams’ seven custom looks as Miranda.

So, if you’re wondering why all this doesn’t constitute five stars, well weirdly, that’s down to some of the music. While the songs were punchy and poppy, more than a few seemed to blend into one samey soundtrack. That doesn’t take away from the incredible performances behind them, but I would say none of the songs have stuck in my head since leaving the theatre.

Frankly though, that’s immaterial when you consider what an incredible, and in vogue, visual extravaganza this show is. Like Miranda Priestly herself, the Devil Wears Prada knows what it is and what it wants, and you’re certainly not going to stand in its way.

When and where can I see The Devil Wears Prada at the West End?

Matt Crockett

The Devil Wears Prada is running until 28th October 2025, with shows every Monday to Saturday.

The show is held at the Dominion Theatre just opposite Tottenham Court Road tube station, so your best bet for getting there is the Central, Northern or Elizabeth lines.

How much do The Devil Wears Prada tickets cost?

Ticket prices start at just £25 for The Devil Wears Prada and go up to £152 for a prime spot in the stalls.

How to get tickets to The Devil Wears Prada musical 2024

Tickets are on sale now at most UK theatre sites including TodayTix and London Theatre Direct. Be aware December is filling up fast so your best bet is to look for tickets in 2025.

