All six seasons of Ugly Betty are coming to Disney+ – how to watch every episode

Ugly Betty was the brainchild of the late Silvio Horta and the fashion-based comedy-drama started on ABC in 2006 and ran until 2010.

Advertisement

Depicting Life at fashion magazine Mode, the series follows Betty and others as they go about their lives and get into all kinds of situations.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Ugly Betty online.

How to watch Ugly Betty in the UK

Ugly Betty will be coming to Disney+ when Star launches on it on February 23rd. It isn’t the only series arriving, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is too and Braveheart – there’s plenty of Disney+ Star content coming soon.

Watch Ugly Betty on Disney+ from 23rd February

Alternatively, you can watch Ugly Betty on DVD with the full boxset. Buy the complete series.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Ugly Betty about?

Here’s the official synopsis: A young, smart and wise woman named Betty Suarez goes on a journey to find her inner beauty. The only problem is that it’s hard for a slightly less attractive woman to find her beauty surrounded by tall skinny models at a fashion magazine but Betty doesn’t let this stop her or her positive attitude towards her work.

How many seasons of Ugly Betty are there?

There are four seasons of Ugly Betty and a total of 85 episodes. Season one is 23 episodes long, two is 18, 3 is the biggest yet at 24 episodes while the fourth and final season clocks in at 20.

Ugly Betty cast: Who stars in Ugly Betty?

America Ferrera (Superstore) starred as Betty and he cast members throughout the show included Eric Mabius, Vanessa Williams and Tony Plana. Also there for the entire run were Ana Ortiz, Becki Newton, Michael Urie and Mark Indelicato.

Where was Ugly Betty filmed?

Ugly Betty’s production jumped around a bit. The pilot was shot in New York but then hightailed into Los Angeles to shoot the rest of season 1 and all of season 2. But it was back to New York once again for seasons 3 and 4.

Advertisement

See what else you can watch with our best Disney+ series guide or best Disney+ movies guide. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or take a look at our best Netflix series guide.