What is Star on Disney+ and how do I get it?

While Disney+ is already home to a vast number of Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars titles, another wave of shows will be arriving on the streamer with the launch of new brand Star.

Advertisement

Set to double the amount of content available on Disney+, Star will be introducing films and series from Disney’s creative studios – from FX’s Atlanta and Fox’s 24, to Star originals such as Big Sky, a new thriller from Big Little Lies and The Undoing’s David E. Kelley.

Here’s everything you need to know about Star – the new add-on coming to Disney Plus.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Star?

Disney+ is introducing Star – a tier within the platform for subscribers in Europe, Canada and New Zealand which will allow them to stream a number of shows from Disney’s other franchises.

“The Star brand will serve as home to thousands of hours of television and movies from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television and more,” Disney promised during its Investor Day last week.

While Disney has not confirmed which particular titles will be available with a subscription to Star, FX is best known for series such as Fargo, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Americans and Atlanta, while 20th Century Studios has produced films such as the Avatar series, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Darkest Hour and X-Men among other blockbusters.

Disney added that subscribers will be able to enable parental controls to stop their children from streaming titles which are typically marketed towards an older audience.

Which shows are available on Star?

Disney

In January, Disney released a first-look at some of the titles joining Star next month, including two brand-new originals.

From Big Little Lies’ David E. Kelley, Big Sky stars Ryan Phillippe and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who set out to find two kidnapped sisters, while Love Victor – a TV spin-off to 2018 film Love Simon – follows a new student at Creekwood High School on his journey of self-discovery.

Other series and films set to arrive on Star include Kiefer Sutherland’s 24, supernatural drama Lost, long-running comedy-drama Desperate Housewives, sitcom How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break, The X-Files, Atlanta, Black-ish and the Die Hard film franchise.

How do I get Star?

Disney

Star will launch on 23rd February 2021 as a fully integrated part of Disney+ with its own branded tile (which will appear alongside the tiles for National Geographic, Star Wars, etc) and a vast collection of content.

People in the UK will be able to subscribe to Disney+, including Star, for £7.99 a month, and £79.90 annually

Disney+ subscribers in Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea will be able to access Star at a later date in 2021, while in Latin America, Disney is launching Star+ as a standalone streaming service which offers an array of live sport coverage.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+ now for £59.99 for a year. Check out our best movies on Disney+ guide or our TV Guide.