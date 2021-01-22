WandaVision release schedule: When does the next episode come to Disney+?

WandaVision is here! After a long wait for any Marvel content (at least partially thanks to the pandemic) the Marvel Cinematic Universe has kicked off Phase Four with its first TV entry, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their Avengers characters in an unusual sitcom story.

The show is the first original Marvel TV series on Disney Plus but certainly not the last, with several planned for this year alone that will all play into upcoming movies in the juggernaut franchise – and now the first two episodes have been released, teasing a strange TV sitcom world that appears to have trapped the lead characters.

For now, read on for everything you need to know about the WandaVision release schedule.

When did WandaVision season one release on Disney+?

Marvel’s WandaVision premiered on Disney+ on Friday 15th January 2021, launching with two episodes to really hit the ground running.

New episodes of WandaVision will be released every Friday over the next eight weeks, leading up to an epic finale in early March (the series has nine episodes total lasting about six hours collectively).

And while the show may start off small with its quirky sitcom parody, director Matt Shakman told RadioTimes.com the episodes will get longer and more action-packed as they go along.

“We’ve always been describing it as a mix of classic sitcom and large-scale Marvel action and I think that’s very true, it’s an accurate way to talk about the show,” he said.

“And it’s also been something that [Marvel Studios head] Kevin Feige has been saying since the beginning, is that one of the things he loves so much about this show is that it’s just so full of surprises. And when it decides to go big, it goes big.”

What time does the next WandaVision episode come out?

Disney

WandaVision episodes drop on Disney+ UK at 8:00AM (GMT) on Fridays, as was the case with the service’s previous sci-fi series: The Mandalorian.

The Star Wars spin-off was released more or less simultaneously worldwide, with episodes dropping in the USA 12:00 AM PT and 3:00 AM ET, while fans in Australia got to watch them at 6:00 PM on Fridays.

How many episodes are in WandaVision?

As noted above, WandaVision is set to have nine episodes total released over eight weeks (after the first two episodes were released on the same day), adding up to about six hours of content.

Previously, it had been reported that the series would have six episodes, but director Matt Shakman explained to RadioTimes.com that this was a misunderstanding.

“Nothing changed, I think actually what was said earlier is that it would be a roughly six hour event series,” he said.

“So people then of course made their own conclusions about episodes, and it became known as six episodes. But no, the plan has always been nine episodes.”

WandaVision release schedule

As it turns out each WandaVision episode has its own TV-inspired title, though these are only revealed on day of release meaning that we won’t know what they’re all called for a while yet.

But we do know the release dates of each chapter in the surreal saga, listed below for your reference (mark your calendars for that finale because you know it’s going to be a big one):

WandaVision episode 1 (Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience): Friday 15th January – out now

WandaVision episode 2 (Don’t Touch That Dial): Friday 15th January – out now

WandaVision episode 3 (Now in Colour): Friday 22nd January

WandaVision episode 4: Friday 29th January

WandaVision episode 5: Friday 5th February

WandaVision episode 6: Friday 12th February

WandaVision episode 7: Friday 19th February

WandaVision episode 8: Friday 26th February

WandaVision episode 9: Friday 5th March (series finale)

