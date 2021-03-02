WandaVision season 2 release date: Will the Marvel series return to Disney Plus?

Marvel’s WandaVision is coming to an end on Disney Plus, but there can be no denying it has been a wild ride.

The series provides a whistle-stop tour through the history of American sitcoms while also pushing the Marvel Cinematic Universe into new and unpredictable territory.

The comic book franchise is betting heavily on Disney’s new streaming platform with several more shows planned for this year, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier later this month.

Understandably, many fans are wondering if WandaVision will be back in some capacity, as the nine-episode mystery sent social media abuzz every week without fail.

The future is uncertain for Marvel’s first Disney Plus release, but here you’ll find all the details we have so far.

Will WandaVision be renewed for season 2?

At this point, it’s unclear whether WandaVision will get a second season, with Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently confirming the show leads directly into 2022’s Doctor Strange 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As a result, we can’t be sure whether a second season of WandaVision will be possible until we see how that blockbuster plays out and where it leaves the heroes of the MCU.

However, WandaVision does appear to be a special case in this regard, as Feige went on to explain that some of the other Disney Plus shows will follow a more conventional run of sequential seasons.

“Some of the shows that I mentioned that we are about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a season two or a season three in a more direct way compared to a show like WandaVision which clearly goes into a feature,” he said during Disney’s presentation at the Television Critics Association.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean another season of WandaVision is completely off the table.

Feige added: “I’ve been at Marvel for too long to say a definite no or a definite yes to anything.”

If Marvel Studios did want to continue exploring the life of the Scarlet Witch on the small screen, it’s possible they could move on from sitcom homages to an entirely different Wanda-centric story.

This is because, narratively speaking, it would be difficult to find a justification for placing the character in yet another comedic illusion when her current one seems to be falling apart at the seams.

WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer has also kept quiet when asked about the possibility of a second season, telling The Hollywood Reporter that it’s “not something that can be discussed” just yet.

“It was always the design with these shows that they feel like a run of a comic,” she added. “In that way, it feels very complete. It’s an emotional completion I stand by and feel great about and always was very much baked in.”

WandaVision season 2 release date

If there were to be a second season of WandaVision, it probably wouldn’t arrive on Disney Plus for quite some time.

Elizabeth Olsen is currently busy filming her pivotal role in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, which is scheduled for release on 25th March 2022.

Depending on where that movie leaves Wanda Maximoff, another streaming show could well be a possibility, but Marvel Studios would want to give fans plenty of time to get caught up before they dropped the next chapter in her story.

For that reason, RadioTimes.com predicts that any potential second season of WandaVision would not be released until January 2023 at the very earliest.

WandaVision season 2 theories

Expect theories about the future of WandaVision, as well as the two title characters more generally, to explode after the season finale airs on Friday 5th March.

The series has already introduced a number of intriguing new details to the MCU, particularly regarding Wanda’s powers originating from chaos magic and the fragile control she wields over them.

The streaming show has also seen the debut of Wanda and Vision’s children, Billy and Tommy, who grow up to become the teen superheroes Wiccan and Speed in the comic books.

Both are members of the Young Avengers, a team that the MCU seems to be moving towards with recent castings, including Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.

Therefore, while it’s likely the current child actors will be replaced by older performers in the near future, the characters of Billy and Tommy are very likely to reappear elsewhere in some capacity.

Fans will also be keeping a close eye on Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as the character has proved hugely popular among WandaVision viewers.

Worryingly, Marvel Studios do have a habit of killing off their villains, but if Harkness makes it out of the WandaVision finale in one piece, she too could be a major player in the franchise moving forward.

WandaVision season 2 cast

On the off-chance that WandaVision does return, it’s possible that the cast could look quite different.

Obviously, Elizabeth Olsen would need to reprise the role of Wanda Maximoff for any follow-up to exist, but there’s still no guarantee that Paul Bettany’s Vision is actually alive at all.

Teyonah Parris has impressed fans in her debut appearance as Monica Rambeau, but she is all set to move onto the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, so it’s possible her character’s journey will diverge from Wanda’s path at that point.

We could perhaps see allies Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo return, played by Kat Dennings and Randall Park respectively, given they aren’t currently committed to any other MCU projects and they’ve been such a popular team among fans.

As previously mentioned, if Wanda’s superpowered kids were to be brought back, it’s likely by that point they would need to be played by two older actors so expect a recast.

Question marks remain over Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness and Evan Peters’ fake Pietro (AKA Fietro), as the WandaVision finale will likely dictate whether it would be possible for either to come back for more Marvel madness.

We’ll update this page with more updates on a possible WandaVision season two as they come in.

Marvel’s WandaVision is streaming now on Disney Plus. Take a look at the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.