The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 release date: Will Disney Plus series return?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is another success story to add to Marvel Studios’ long list of accomplishments, establishing Captain America’s former sidekicks as full-fledged heroes in their own right.

While the series hasn’t generated quite as much wild speculation as WandaVision (that’s probably a good thing), it has been a trending topic every week since its initial premiere back in March.

In addition, Disney Plus named the show as its biggest original series launch to date, beating both Elizabeth Olsen’s preceding Marvel spin-off and Star Wars juggernaut The Mandalorian.

All things considered, it’s no surprise that rumours are circulating about a possible second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – and RadioTimes.com has compiled everything we know so far.

Read on for all the essential details.

Will The Falcon and the Winter Soldier return for season 2?

There’s no official confirmation just yet on the whether The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will return for a second season on Disney Plus, but it’s certainly possible if recent comments from Marvel boss Kevin Feige are to be believed.

The producer, who has masterminded the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception, told attendees of a virtual press conference for the show’s launch that there are “certainly ideas” for a second season (via Deadline).

This was echoed by executive producer Nate Moore, who was quizzed on the matter in April, after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was submitted to the continuing drama categories at the Emmys (rather than limited series, a la WandaVision).

“We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we were just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely manner,” he said. “Hopefully at the end of this season you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season.”

Disney

Moore went on to draw a comparison with WandaVision, stating once again that Elizabeth Olsen’s surreal comedy-drama is likely to have been a one-off event, with leftover plot threads to be resolved in Doctor Strange 2.

“I think WandaVision is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality,” he continued. “That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do.

“Whereas Falcon and the Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”

But while the execs at Marvel Studios seem optimistic that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could return, its two main stars have painted a different picture.

Anthony Mackie told Variety in March that there have been no discussions about a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Sebastian Stan also said that he’d heard nothing about a follow-up in a recent interview with Collider.

“No, we have not [heard anything about season 2], and I’ll tell you that honestly, we have not,” he revealed. “As per usual, I don’t quite know what the next step is. We never really do.”

RadioTimes.com will update this page with fresh information as it comes in.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 cast

Disney

If The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were to return for a second season, naturally its two lead actors would need to be on board: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who play the title roles.

We could also see the return of Adepero Oduye as Sarah Wilson, who is a huge part of Sam’s civilian life and has protected their family business in his absence.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has also seen a number of rather enigmatic characters join its globe-trotting story, including Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), Contessa Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

All three could be in the running for a return, although it’s possible that they could instead be plucked for other projects set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming now on Disney Plus.