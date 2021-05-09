The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star hints at return to MCU for Eli Bradley

Star of The Falcon and the Winter Solider, Elijah Richardson, hopes to explore Eli’s future more in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s second original series for Disney Plus has been an ambitious comedy drama, praised for balancing a thoughtful conversation about race with blockbuster thrills that superhero fans have come to love. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan led The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast, reprising their respective roles as wingman Sam Wilson (aka Falcon) and reformed KGB assassin Bucky Barnes, better known by his codename The Winter Soldier.

Eli is the grandson of the super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), and at the end of the series, fans saw Sam taking Isaiah and Eli to the Captain America museum exhibit to see a tribute to Isaiah, which acknowledged and respected his role in US history. Eli is left in awe of his grandfather’s legacy, and Richardson is hoping that Eli will remerge in the MCU again at some point.

“Honestly that’s kind of all it is, is hopes and dreams,” he told Direct.com. “I mean, yeah obviously, who doesn’t want to be a part of the MCU? Right? But I mean, we’ll see. It’s more of a we’ll see.”

He also revealed that he committed to the role with lots of research and background reading on his character.

“I did my research after I found out I got the role,” Richardson continued. “I tried to figure out who Elijah Bradley was, and what relationships he might have with other people maybe in the Marvel Universe. I just took that into consideration when approaching the character.”

The star also recently posted images from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ending and teased in the caption: “This may only be the beginning of Eli Bradley!”

Another familiar face that returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the series included Daniel Brühl, back in the role of Captain America: Civil War baddie Baron Zemo.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available to stream on Disney Plus now.