Captain America 4 release date: Anthony Mackie addresses rumours

Ever since Disney Plus series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier came to an epic close, the internet has exploded with rumours of a fourth Captain America movie, with Anthony Mackie in the lead role.

Though Marvel is yet to confirm or deny the news, it’s far from a wild leap. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 6 saw Sam Wilson finally embrace Captain America’s shield – and the title that comes with it – after being plagued by the symbol’s complicated legacy throughout the series.

Mackie himself has weighed in on the rumours, as has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman. Spellman was credited as a writer on the unconfirmed Captain America 4 movie by THR, but was quick to downplay the rumours during a chat with ComicBook.com, saying “I would not put faith in anything you do not hear directly from [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige himself!”

So, what’s true and what’s speculation?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Captain America 4.

Captain America 4 release date

It’s still very early days and we don’t know if the project is actually in development, so there’s no official release date as yet.

The slate of upcoming Marvel movies is pretty packed already, with the pandemic forcing Disney to reshuffle release dates. Plus, many of the mega franchise’s forthcoming titles officially in development are still awaiting a release date, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man 3 and Blade.

Considering how closely interconnected the MCU is, whatever release date a fourth Cap movie gets will likely have to tie into existing storylines. Based on this, we don’t think we’ll see it in theatres until late 2022 at the very earliest, though a 2023 release date is more likely.

Will Anthony Mackie lead Captain America 4?

There is no reason why Mackie shouldn’t lead a Captain America 4 movie, even if the actor himself “hasn’t heard anything” about the rumours suggesting the project is in the works.

Even The Falcon and the Winter changed its title during the end screen of its final episode, which read “Captain America and The Winter Soldier|. It follows then, that Sam Wilson would lead a fourth Cap movie.

“I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store,” Mackie told EW. “The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he’s like, ‘Yo, man. Is this real?!’ [holds up a cellphone] I’m like, ‘I haven’t heard anything.’ That’s what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they’re like, ‘Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what’s going on.’ So, I’m excited to see what happens, but I haven’t heard anything.

“What would be really bad is if the movie [Captain America 4] starts and I get blown out of the sky,” Mackie added.

Captain America 4 cast

Other The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast members could be joining Mackie on the big screen, especially if the movie becomes a replacement for a second series.

Should the updated title screen be used as the movie’s title, we can expect Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes to appear. Despite getting off to a rough start, Bucky and Sam worked out their differences, so it would make sense for Sam to enlist the super soldier’s help against his latest foe.

Earlier in the year, there were also rumours that Chris Evans could return as Captain America, following his supposed exit from from the franchise in Avengers: Endgame. If Evans is set to return, it makes sense that it would be during a fourth Captain America movie.

Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell’s John Walker – aka the U.S. Agent – could also appear.

Captain America 4 plot: what will happen?

At this point, we have no idea of what the plot of Captain America 4 will be. Should the series work as a continuation of Sam’s story beyond his Disney Plus debut, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier certainly left plenty of loose threads for the winged Cap.

For one, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Contessa Valentina Allegra said things were about to get weird when she recruited John Walker for an undisclosed future mission, so that could certainly come into play.

Disney

There’s also the possibility that Sharon Carter will go full villain, judging by that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier final post-credit scene. Spellman did have something to say about that.

“I think Sharon, how villainous is she? I don’t know. You know what I’m saying? Did she really hurt Sam at all in that storyline?” he told ComicBook.com. “Like, to me, Sharon could go all the way bad, or could come back. Who knows where she’s going to go? You know what I’m saying? I don’t know. I haven’t put in a ton of thought. I might’ve just said too much right there.”

Of course, it’s also more than possible that a brand new storyline, connected to Marvel’s Phase 5, will be put in place for Sam’s first big screen solo adventure.

Captain America 4 trailer

Unsurprisingly, no trailer yet. But be sure to check back as we’ll keep this page updated with all the latest Captain America 4 news.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams exclusively on Disney Plus.