The actor died on Sunday (March 13th) of natural causes, Deadline reports.

William Hurt, best known for his Oscar-winning performance in 1985’s Kiss of the Spider Woman and roles in Body Heat and The Big Chill, has died aged 71.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday," Hurt's son Will said in a statement. "He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes."

Over the course of his career, Hurt received Oscar nominations for best actor for Children of a Lesser God and Broadcast News, and a supporting nomination for less than 10 minutes of screen time in Viggo Mortensen's A History of Violence. His films also included A.I. Artificial Intelligence, The Village, Syriana, The Good Shepherd, The Accidental Tourist, Gorky Park, Mr. Brooks, Into the Wild, and Robin Hood.

Hurt also starred on the small screen, earning an Emmy nomination for his role in legal crime drama Damages.

He joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, starring as General Thaddeus Ross in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. He reprised his role in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

Hurt began his career with a lead role as an unravelling scientist in the film Altered States, shortly after graduating at Juilliard, before landing the main part in political thriller Gorky Park

Tributes were pouring in on social media, with Hurt's Too Big to Fail co-star Topher Grace tweeting: "Grateful that I had the opportunity to work with William Hurt. I admired his acting so much and watching his commitment in person was remarkable. My thoughts are with his family."

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo added: "Wow, another Major loss to the acting community. Great actor. Great mind. RIP."

Hurt is survived by four children.

