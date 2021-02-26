After dropping one post-credits scene in episode seven, Disney Plus original WandaVision is now spoiling us, with another hidden sting after the credits of penultimate episode “Previously On”.

And unlike most of the rest of the episode this particular scene isn’t a flashback, instead updating us on what’s going on with Director Hayward and SWORD outside Wanda’s “Hex” as they prepare to move in for a final clash.

So what exactly happens in the scene, and what does it all mean? Well, we’ll explain it to you – but watch out for spoilers after the jump.

“Sir, team’s ready for launch,” an underling tells Hayward as the Director looks on at the Hex.

“It’s about time,” he replies, heading back into their new makeshift base to join his team that have been working on…something.

“We took this thing apart and put it back together a million times,” Hayward says.

“Tried every type of power supply under the sun – when all we needed was a little energy directly from the source.”

At this point, Hayward glances over at the drone that SWORD sent into Westview a few weeks ago, which still crackles with Wanda’s magical energy. As it turns out, her power – in other words the Mind Stone-influenced magic that was able to kill Vision in Infinity War – is the perfect thing to get his old body going again, albeit in a slightly altered state.

It makes sense, in a way – the Mind Stone powered Vision, and its energy lives on in Wanda – and it certainly works here, re-powering the pale body of Vision and bringing it to life. Now, White Vision is back online and seemingly “alive” – but who is White Vision, exactly, and what makes him so significant?

Well, to find out we will (as per usual) have to jump back to the comics, specifically to John Byrne’s 1989 “Vision quest” storyline in his run on West Coast Avengers. Within that story, at one point Vision is abducted and taken apart – and while he is later rescued he’s damaged, his skin pale and most of his emotional capability gone thanks to the “brain patterns” used to originally humanise him being taken away (and the “donor”, a hero called Wonder Man, denying a request to use the patterns again).

This leads to a storyline where the married Wanda and Vision drift apart, all the more so because their “children” are revealed to be figments of Wanda’s imagination brought to life by magic (sound familiar?), and while Vision does eventually become more like himself again it takes some time and many more adventures before he does.

Really, White Vision is an entirely separate character, cold where Vision was warm and not nearly as human. And it’s interesting to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe involve him in the WandaVision story, not least because it means Paul Bettany technically played three different Visions in episode eight – the original Vision, the Wanda-made Westview Vision and White Vision.

In theory, it means we could see the more emotional Westview Vision (who is arguably even more human than the “real” Vision ever was, capable of more complex feeling) take on his emotionless white counterpart, two halves of the character (the man and the machine) pitted against each other for supremacy.

As much as WandaVision has been about Elizabeth Olsen’s spellcaster, it’s also about her android hubby, and it’s hard not to see White Vision as an expression of this – the fight for Vision’s “soul,” as it were, between two aspects of his personality.

And when the dust settles after the finale, it certainly seems possible that at least one Vision will remain in the MCU. Given that Westview Vision can’t leave the “Hex” anomaly, it seems likely the emotionless White Vision could continue – unless of course the series ends with both combining somehow, allowing something close to the “true” Vision being out in the world again.

Or maybe after giving us a total Vision-fest (as opposed to a Vision quest), Marvel will actually end the vibranium synthezoid’s story here, with both versions of the character saying their goodbyes in the finale. Whatever happens, we’re intrigued to see where the story goes.

