Meet the cast of Marvel’s WandaVision on Disney+

It’s finally happening! The Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming back with a bang as the much-anticipated WandaVision launches on Disney+ this month.

Advertisement

Unlike anything Marvel Studios have done before, the streaming series will plant popular Avengers characters Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in an idyllic suburban setting akin to classic American sitcoms.

Exactly how they arrived in this surreal new environment remains a mystery for now, but rest assured that trickery is afoot and the ultimate fate of this unusual couple will have huge ramifications for the future of the MCU.

Marvel’s WandaVision sees the return of several familiar faces as well as introducing some new characters that could become major players in this juggernaut franchise going forward.

Read on for your full breakdown of the WandaVision cast.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Disney

Who is Wanda Maximoff? Wanda Maximoff was originally from the fictional eastern European country Sokovia and first crossed paths with the Avengers after forming an alliance with the homicidal AI known as Ultron. Fortunately, she soon saw the error of her ways and used her mysterious energy manipulating abilities to defeat his terrible scheme. Since then, Wanda has been a member of the Avengers, siding with Captain America in the Civil War and helping to defeat Thanos.

WandaVision picks up with the character after she has suffered several emotional traumas: the death of her brother (in Age of Ultron), being forced to kill the love of her life and then watching him die once again at the hands of Thanos (see: Infinity War), and then being temporarily snapped out of existence. Could it be that these profound losses have caused her to snap?

What else has Elizabeth Olsen been in? As well as appearing in three Avengers films and Captain America: Civil War, Olsen has also enjoyed a successful career outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her other recent projects include 2014’s Godzilla, crime drama Wind River and Facebook Watch original series Sorry For Your Loss. She is the sister of former child superstars Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Paul Bettany plays Vision

SEAC

Who is Vision? Vision was originally made by Ultron to be a weapon against The Avengers but, when his initial programming was interrupted by Thor, he became something far greater than his creator could have imagined. He quickly allied himself with humanity and has been a key force for good in the MCU ever since.

His romantic spark with Wanda Maximoff first became evident shortly after their first meeting, when he saved her from the wreckage of a crumbling Sokovia in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Their relationship has become increasingly intimate in the years since, which made it utterly heartbreaking when Wanda was forced to kill him in an attempt to keep Thanos from obtaining all six infinity stones.

The effort ended up being fruitless as Thanos reversed time and brutally murdered Vision for a second time, right in front of Wanda’s eyes. Interestingly, Vision was not one of the superheroes resurrected at the end of Avengers: Endgame, making his presence in this series a complete mystery. Is he truly back from the dead or merely a fantasy?

What else has Paul Bettany been in? Bettany began his Marvel journey as the voice of Tony Stark’s AI interface J.A.R.V.I.S, lending his dulcet tones to the Iron Man trilogy and the first Avengers film. He was transformed into Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron and has been a regular face in the MCU ever since. Outside of Marvel, Bettany is known for his roles in acclaimed biopic A Beautiful Mind, Tom Hanks thriller The Da Vinci Code and Solo: A Star Wars Story, where he played the villainous Dryden Vos.

Kathryn Hahn plays Agnes

Who is Agnes? Agnes is described as the nosy neighbour of Wanda and Vision, who quickly becomes a close friend of Wanda and helps her to navigate suburban life. She is prone to inviting herself over and probing into Wanda’s private business, but nevertheless she is a beloved presence in their lives. Fans have theorised the she could be inspired by Marvel Comics witch Agatha Harkness, but Agnes‘ link to that character remains unconfirmed at present.

Speaking about WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn said: “The fact that I get to do all of this – with these actors, with Matt [Shakman], and play with all of these different characters – it’s a crazy dream that this is my way into this world. It’s bananas.

“And now with my kids, maybe I will have a little bit of cred! Not much yet, because I’m still a big old nerd to them, but maybe I will be a little bit cooler in their eyes after this comes out.”

What else has Kathryn Hahn been in? Hahn is best known for her comedy work, appearing in a number of popular American films such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Step Brothers and Bad Moms. She also had a supporting role in the Amazon Prime Video series Transparent and gave a memorable vocal performance in animated hit Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, where she played an alternate version of Doctor Octopus.

Teyonah Parris plays Monica Rambeau

Disney

Who is Monica Rambeau? We first met Monica Rambeau as a young girl in 2019’s Captain Marvel, which was set in the 1990s. WandaVision picks up with the character many years later as an adult, when she once again becomes embroiled in the life of a superhero. It’s unclear exactly what the nature of her role is in this series, but the character is confirmed to be reappearing in 2022’s Captain Marvel sequel – so she’s definitely one to watch.

“There are a lot of moving parts to this production,” Teyonah Parris said. “It feels like we are making something epic — and there are moments that are a nod to the amazing, iconic television shows from our past. The energy on set has been incredible — from the cast to the crew. It’s clear that we are making something special.”

What else has Teyonah Parris been in? Parris initially broke out as Dawn Chambers on the acclaimed Mad Men, following it up with roles on US sitcom Survivor’s Remorse and music drama Empire. Her previous film projects include Dear White People, If Beale Street Could Talk and the upcoming Candyman remake.

Randall Park plays Jimmy Woo

SEAC

Who is Jimmy Woo? In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jimmy Woo is a former SHIELD agent who was recruited by the FBI after Nick Fury’s security agency was brought down by HYDRA. He made his first appearance in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, where he was comedically depicted as Scott Lang’s parole officer.

What else has Randall Park been in? Park played North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the controversial 2014 film The Interview alongside James Franco and Seth Rogen. His other film roles include Netflix romcom Always Be My Maybe and DC Extended Universe instalment Aquaman. He also played the lead role of Louis Huang across six seasons of US sitcom Fresh Off The Boat.

Kat Dennings plays Darcy Lewis

SEAC

Who is Darcy Lewis? Darcy first appeared in 2011’s Thor, where she was introduced as the incompetent intern to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. She returned for Thor: The Dark World before taking a prolonged break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In that time, she has become a much more accomplished scientist who could perhaps be instrumental in rescuing Wanda from her surreal predicament.

What else has Kat Dennings been in? Outside of her Marvel work, Dennings is probably best known for her lead role in the US sitcom 2 Broke Girls, which ran for six seasons in total. She also provides the voice of Leah Birch on Netflix animated comedy Big Mouth.

Fred Melamed

Disney/YouTube

Who is Fred Melamed playing in WandaVision? The first teaser trailer for WandaVision introduced Fred Melamed and Debra Jo Rupp, who appear to be playing a married couple living in suburbia alongside the former Avengers. But their friendly dinner with the “unusual couple” soon takes an unsettling, interrogative turn.

What else has Fred Melamed been in? Melamed received acclaim for his performance as Sy Ableman in the Coen Brothers’ film A Serious Man, reuniting with the directing duo for a small role in 2016’s Hail, Caesar!. He also had a key role in the hilarious Netflix sitcom Lady Dynamite as bumbling talent agent Bruce Ben-Bacharach and appeared in the glossy Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston.

Debra Jo Rupp

Disney/YouTube

Who is Debra Jo Rupp playing in WandaVision? Rupp’s character appears to the wife of Melamed, an inquisitive neighbour who grills Wanda and Vision on their personal life during an evening meal.

What else has Debra Jo Rupp been in? Rupp is best known for her role as Kitty Forman on the long-running US sitcom That ’70s Show. She reunited with co-star Ashton Kutcher on Netflix comedy series The Ranch, which ran for four seasons in total. Friends fans will recognise Rupp as Alice Knight, who enters an age-gap romance with Phoebe Buffay’s brother, Frank.

Want more WandaVision content? Check out our latest WandaVision review, our guide to the WandaVision cast, the WandaVision release schedule, Agatha Harkness and the creepy WandaVision commercials. Plus, we ask: is Wanda pregnant? When is WandaVision set and how did Vision survive?

WandaVision releases new episodes on Disney+ on Fridays. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Advertisement

Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.