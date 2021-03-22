American Horror Story season 10 release date: Cast, trailer and what we know so far

Another year and another season of disturbing horror tales from the mind of Ryan Murphy but this year on American Horror Story, things are being changed up a bit following American Horror Story 1984 that aired in 2019.

Thanks to the pandemic, the latest season had been delayed and while it was originally meant to come out in late 2020, it is now eyeing a 2021 arrival and rather than just giving us one story, this latest run is set to be split into two with two stories forming the ‘Double Feature’ that season 10 is named after.

We already had some clues leading up to this: a beach-side collapsed fence being one of them shared on Instagram by Murphy but now a lot more information has been released and not only do we now know the name/theme of the season, but we also have a good idea of who will be starring in it – and yes, there are some names that AHS fans know well included in the cast.

So read on for all we know so far about a season that looks to be a little different to all nine that have come before it.

American Horror Story season 10 release date: When will it air in the UK?

The upcoming season of American Horror Story was originally set to air on US broadcaster FX in 2020 – with a premiere date in mid-September having been expected, but that was pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

In May 2020 it was revealed by FX that the American Horror Story season 10 had officially been delayed until 2021 and while we have not been given any indication of when this year we will get it, we would be surprised if it were any earlier than the autumn debut we’re used to.

FOX in the UK airs new episodes the day after their US transmission and we expect that to continue this year.

American Horror Story cast: Who stars in season 10?

American Horror Story has developed a reputation for its repertory company of actors that it continues to employ, with a big line-up of familiar faces occasionally bolstered by exciting new additions.

Season 10 will be no different – with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin set to join the established AHS cast members this time out, appearing in a video Murphy posted on his Instagram confirming who would appear in the 10th season.

A frequent star in the FX anthology horror series, Sarah Paulson was missing from the most recent season, titled 1984, but has revealed that she will be returning in the upcoming season. And she’s not alone, with other veteran cast members confirmed to be returning including: Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Denis O’Hare.

Quite the line up then and it will be interesting to see the cast take on, presumably, two characters each for this latest season.

Kathy Bates was originally set to make a return here too but she sadly had to drop out due to health reasons – fingers crossed she is well enough to come back for whatever season 11 ends up being called.

Will American Horror Story season 10 be on Netflix?

Netflix has traditionally begun streaming each season of American Horror Story a little over a year after its FX/FOX airing – so you can probably expect the 10th season to land on the service at some point in 2022.

What is the theme of American Horror Story season 10?

In November 2019, Murphy confirmed that he “flirted with aliens” and “flirted with [setting the season in] space”, but appeared to suggest that ultimately American Horror Story would not be going intergalactic next season – maybe next year?

Instead, this year’s double-feature theme of two stories in one season looks set to be beach related with Murphy teasing “one by the sea… and one by the sand”.

Other than that, Murphy and the AHS have been keeping their cards close to their chest, like they normally do, about the specifics of what we can expect these stories to be about and trying to dig up information from elsewhere has not been easy.

We do know that filming took place in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and the Cape Cod location does fit with the beach settings that we have been hearing about. Interestingly, the filming was set under the name ‘Pilgrim’ but whether that turns out to be the name of one of the stories or just a code name for the shoot remains to be seen.

As for the time that the stories will be set in, this remains unknown at the time of writing – although Paulson told EW that she will be playing a character with an interesting hair colour who “has some issues”. That may not be the most telling piece of information but we’ll take what we can get at this point.

What we do have though is an image – shared by Ryan Murphy on Instagram – of one of the creatures that will presumably be terrorising the characters in the show.

We don’t know who or what they are yet, but judging by the look of them and the “Night Moves” caption that Murphy shared alongside the picture, it’s possible at least one of the stories this year will be focused on vampires – of course, that could just be what Murphy wants us to think.

Actor Finn Wittrock has also said that we should be expecting a different tone this season to the one that we are used to while speaking to Entertainment Weekly – could we be seeing a more horror-comedy vibe this time around?

Is American Horror Story season 10 the last series?

Thankfully not! — in January it was announced that the anthology season had been renewed for a further three seasons, taking us up to season 13.

You can catch up on the previous seasons here:

Read more: John Carroll Lynch on a possible return to American Horror Story

