American Horror Stories UK release date: Cast, trailer for spin-off series

Fans have had to wait a bit longer for their next American Horror Story fix after the anthology was delayed, but to make things up they’ll soon get a double whammy of terrifying television when spin-off American Horror Stories also premieres.

The show has been shrouded in secrecy since it was given the green light by US network FX in May 2021, but we finally have a US release date – and it’s very soon.

If the UK premiere follows on quickly then we could be on course for a scarier summer than most, with Netflix also entering the anthology horror genre with Fear Street and of course American Horror Story season 10, which has been titled Double Feature, also arriving shortly.

So as Ryan Murphy adds yet another show to his seemingly infinite number of TV projects, here’s everything you need to know about spin-off American Horror Stories.

American Horror Stories UK release date

American Horror Stories will premiere in the US on Thursday 15th July 2021 on Hulu.

Two episodes will be available at launch, with the remaining episodes airing weekly every Thursday.

Creator Ryan Murphy also released a new poster with the release date news, which teased the return of Murder House from all the way back from the first season of American Horror Story.

Sister show American Horror Story has previously aired episodes on FOX only a day after their US transmission, so UK viewers could potentially see the spinoff as early as 16th July 2021.

There have also been rumours American Horror Stories will follow the lead of other FOX shows such as The Walking Dead and stream on Disney Plus Star instead – we’ll keep you updated when we catch wind of some more news.

American Horror Stories cast

American Horror Story is well known for its frequent use of regular collaborators, with numerous actors appearing in multiple series of the show.

Our understanding is that a number of those familiar faces will also star in the spin-off so expect to see the likes of Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe and Angelica Ross making appearances – although nothing is confirmed on that front.

Meanwhile star Sarah Paulson has said that she ‘hopes to direct’ part of the series. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “I can’t say anything about it except for that I hope to be directing the new [series], I hope that will in fact come to fruition.”

American Horror Stories has cast several alumni from Ryan Murphy’s many, many other projects, including Glee’s Kevin McHale, Pose‘s Dyllón Burnside, American Horror Story: Hotel‘s Charles Melton and The Prom‘s Nico Greetham.

The news was announced via Ryan Murphy’s Instagram, where he dubbed them “The Fantastic Four” of American Horror Stories.

Given the weekly anthology nature of the spin-off, it is likely these four actors will only be appearing together in a single one-off episode.

Metlon was later seen filming for the spin-off series in California with Denny Trejo, for what appears to be a Christmas-themed episode set in a shopping centre. In leaked photos, Trejo can be seen dressed up as a store Santa Claus, which has prompted speculation the episode will be a follow-up to American Horror Story: Asylum episode ‘Unholy Night’, when a patient dressed as Santa went on a killing spree.

How is American Horror Stories different to American Horror Story?

American Horror Story has always been an anthology series – with each individual season telling a self-contained story based on a different theme and setting, and the rest button hit at the end of each run.

Where American Horror Stories differs is that each episode is self-contained, with a different horror story being told each week – in the vein of popular series such as Black Mirror and Inside No 9.

Obviously this means that the possibilities are pretty much endless – it will certainly be exciting to see the variety of spooky tales that are told…

In November 2020 Murphy released a new poster for the series, also stating that the spin-off would be made up of 16 hour-long episodes that would be “delving into horror myths, legends and lore” and would “feature AHS stars you know and love.”

It's the AHS spin off. We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore…many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow… — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) November 12, 2020

American Horror Stories trailer

There’s no full-length trailer just yet, but you can enjoy this brief teaser announcing the date.

More horror than you can handle. American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/Z07E61s0WR — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) June 15, 2021

We’ll post the full trailer here whenever it becomes available, so watch this space.

