The Tomorrow War release date: Trailer, cast for the new Chris Pratt movie

After first establishing himself as loveable idiot Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt has since hit the gym and become one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars through his role as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to playing the wise-cracking, music-loving superhero, Pratt has also appeared in blockbusters such as The Magnificent Seven remake with Denzel Washington and Passengers alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

The Tomorrow War will see Pratt once again appear in a sci-fi blockbuster – set in 2051, the film sees humanity at war with an alien force and resorting to drafting soldiers from the past to strengthen their ranks to save Earth from extinction.

The movie has faced a tumultuous journey to the screen with it initially being set for a global cinema release distributed by Paramount. The worldwide closure of cinemas caused them to pull it from their schedule and sell the distribution rights to Amazon for a mammoth $200 million.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Tomorrow War.

The Tomorrow War release date

After numerous delays due to the ongoing pandemic, The Tomorrow War has finally found a home with Amazon Studios who plan to release it on their streaming service, Prime Video on 2nd July 2021.

The Tomorrow War trailer

You can watch the intriguing first trailer for The Tomorrow War below.

The Tomorrow War cast

In addition to Chris Pratt in the lead, The Tomorrow War will also feature Oscar winner JK Simmons. Simmons is most notable for his portrayal of J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy as well as turns in La La Land, 21 Bridges and Whiplash for which he won an Academy Award. He is also well-acclaimed for work on TV shows such as Oz and Law & Order.

Yvonne Strahovski is playing the female lead – Strahovski is best known for her TV work, in particular The Handmaid’s Tale, Dexter and Chuck. Her most notable film roles to date include appearances in The Predator, I, Frankenstein and the Jason Statham flick Killer Elite.

Other supporting cast members include Betty Gilpin from Netflix hit GLOW, Edwin Hodge from The Purge series of films and Mary Lynn Rajskub who rose to fame playing Chloe O’Brian in 24.

Popular comedians Sam Richardson, Theo Von and Mike Mitchell have also been confirmed to appear in the film.

