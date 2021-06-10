Jurassic World: Dominion’s release date: Latest news on the next film in the long-running dinosaur franchise

Jurassic World films tend to go big – and it looks like the next instalment of the franchise is going to be on an even larger scale than ever before.

Star Sam Neill, who is reprising his role as Dr. Alan Grant for the first time since Jurassic Park III in 2001, has teased that “Jurassic World: Dominion is going be a big film”.

“[Director] Colin Trevorrow has that childlike sense of wonder, playfulness and inventiveness that [Steven] Spielberg has,” he told Variety. “We really shot a six-hour movie. We were all very gung-ho.”

He added, “Hopefully, there’ll be thousands of massive cinemas ready for it because it’s a big film for big audiences.”

Jurassic World: Dominion officially wrapped production in November 2020 following an 18 month shoot that had been hampered by coronavirus restrictions and, although it’s not expected to arrive in cinemas until 2022, fans won’t have too long to wait for a first look.

That’s because it was recently revealed that a special extended preview will be shown ahead of IMAX screenings of the upcoming Fast and Furious 9.

The five-minute preview will span a period of 65 million years, beginning during the Cretaceous period before bringing us up to the present day.

“This first look at Jurassic World: Dominion that Colin and his team put together is like nothing you’ve ever seen before,” said Jim Orr, President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution for Universal Pictures (via Deadline.)

And Trevorrow added: “This Preview is just a glimpse of the film we’ve made. It’s an epic celebration of everything Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created, and I can’t wait to share it with the world next summer.”

The film will see Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles from the original Jurassic Park films, while Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to pick up after Fallen Kingdom’s shocking ending.

Read on for everything we know so far about Jurassic World: Dominion.

When is Jurassic World: Dominion’s release date?

Jurassic World 3: Dominion is currently scheduled to release on Friday 10th June 2022, after being delayed by a full year due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

And it looks as though Universal are on track for the 2022 release date after director Colin Trevorrow revealed via Twitter that filming on Jurassic World 3 has officially wrapped.

Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family. pic.twitter.com/svD3yURmHw — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) November 7, 2020

“Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion,” he wrote. “All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family.”

The latest entry in the thrilling blockbuster series was one of the first major productions to get back to work after lockdown, but this wasn’t enough to make Universal comfortable with its original release date.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, the studio has a lot riding on this property, including a wide array of brand deals and merchandising that may have been adversely affected if not given ample preparation time.

Sam Neill tweeted that he was beginning to shoot his scenes back in early July 2020, returning to the role of Alan Grant for the first time since 2001’s Jurassic Park III.

Even while filming had been paused, director Colin Trevorrow continued working away on the edit from home, as revealed in an Instagram post from late March.

Jurassic World: Dominion cast

NBCUniversal

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are definitely returning as dinosaur trainer Owen Grady and former park manager Claire Greary respectively, while Isabella Sermon is returning as their adopted daughter Maisie Lockwood.

It’s also been confirmed that Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will reprise iconic roles in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Director Colin Trevorrow will be bringing back the original three Jurassic Park stars, with Dern’s character Dr Ellie Sattler, Goldblum’s Dr Ian Malcolm and Sam Neill’s Dr Alan Grant all returning to the screen.

Goldblum told presenter Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio show last year: “Well, I guess those dinosaur movies are kind of scary. And we’re gonna do another one of those around these parts come this summer.

“[I’ll] be here shooting with Laura Dern and Sam Neil and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Colin Trevorrow as the great director is going to be writing and directing it. And I can’t wait.”

In February 2020, Deadline reported that Altered Carbon star Dichen Lachman had joined the cast, though her role is yet to be specified.

They’re back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler & Ian Malcom. #2021 pic.twitter.com/28jjkq7Y5P — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) September 25, 2019

Jurassic World: Dominion trailer

There isn’t a trailer for the new Jurassic World movie yet but fans can be treated to a five-minute extended preview before IMAX screenings of upcoming blockbuster Fast and Furious 9.

The five-minute preview will span a period of 65 million years and has been described by director Colin Treverrow as “an epic celebration of everything Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created”.

To tie in with the news, Universal also released a brand new poster, which you can see below.

It all started here. Be the first to see an exclusive extended preview of #JurassicWorldDominion only on @IMAX screenings of #F9. pic.twitter.com/8Dncf3nm7X — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 9, 2021

In the meantime, you can watch a tie-in short film that was released back in 2019 titled Battle at Big Rock. Check it out here.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox

Jurassic World: Dominion plot – What will happen?

Details are scarce, but the film will no doubt pick up after the shocking ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, when the island was destroyed and dinosaurs were let loose into human society.

As the short film Battle at Big Rock (see above) suggests, it truly is a Jurassic World now, with dinosaurs living side-by-side with humans and causing disruptions at weddings, roads and campsites, to name but a few.

We also know that hybrids will not be making a return following the debuts of the Indominus Rex and Indoraptor, bringing the focus back to regular ol’ dinosaurs.

As for what role the returning characters will play, Jeff Goldblum has teased that Drs Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant will face an extremely perilous event.

Speaking to Insider about the first scene he had shot with his original co-stars, he said: “It was a scene with me and Laura Dern and Sam Neill and we were – I can’t tell you much – but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space.

“You’ll see – it’s a mystery you’ll solve when you see [the movie]. The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by – I can’t even tell you – a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you’ve never seen before.

“There are a lot of animatronic things going on, so there is going to be less CGI I think, and lots of things that we can act with and see with our own eyes.

“We saw some amazing things. We were acting in a life and death situation. We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we’re all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way.”

Well, let’s hope they get out of that one alive!

It’s also worth noting that several mobsters manage to purchase dinosaurs before the climax of the last film, likely setting up their return in Jurassic World 3 as antagonists with very powerful pets.

Director Colin Trevorrow has described the threequel as a “science thriller” which will be more in line with the original – though likely on a much larger scale.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to land in UK cinemas 10th June 2022.